Penguins/Flames Recap: Hurtin Albertans, Pens blow third period lead in Calgary

Pregame

Pittsburgh shakes up their top three lines, Drew O’Connor and Reilly Smith changes spots and call-up Jonathan Gruden enters the lineup at Jesse Puljujarvi’s expense.

Lined up and ready for a Saturday night showdown. pic.twitter.com/Cg08A67SIU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2024

Calgary holds a pre-game ceremony to retire Miika Kiprusoff’s No. 34. From what little we saw, looked nice and classy, congrats to him and the Flames.

Congrats on your jersey retirement, Miikka Kiprusoff



Proud to watch #34 go to the rafters tonight in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/pj5Tge7p2m — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2024

First period

Much like the last game out against Seattle, the Pens start out really strong. They shrug off an early penalty to Rickard Rakell and get to work with zone time and badly out-shooting the opposition.

The Pens get their first power play, nothing comes of it. Towards the end of the period, Evgeni Malkin is tripped, it goes uncalled but it’s a weird moment where the players let up a little expecting a whistle. It doesn’t come and Gruden doesn’t let up, knifing through the Calgary defense and throwing a harsh angle shot on net. Somehow it goes in, sneaking in between Jacob Markstrom and his post. Any first NHL goal is a beauty and Gruden gives his team the lead.

One to remember forever



The first of many, Gruden! pic.twitter.com/xF26Sx1OII — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2024

Pittsburgh gets another power play, and it works! Quick passing snaps the puck around, Valtteri Puustinen makes the critical play to receive a pass in the bumper area and quickly distribute back to the side. The Flames get a stick in the way but Lars Eller is able to score a goal out of mid-air. 2-0 Pens.

Watching this power-play goal on repeat pic.twitter.com/tFw0vZpHin — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2024

Shots are 14-2 Pittsburgh and everything is good early. They get the puck luck and power play that was missing all of last game to show back up in a hurry and Calgary basically trips out the gates.

Second period

The Pens trip up early in the second. Puustinen as the F3 makes an ill-advised weak back pass that Yegor Sharangovich catches up to and pops past Kris Letang to get in alone on Jarry. Presumably worried about a swoop to the forehand, Jarry puts his stick in an odd technique and is beaten by the shot. 2-1 game.

Erik Karlsson takes a second tripping minor of the game but the Flames give it right back at the start of their power play and the rest of the period cycles through without much further action.

The early goal helped awaken the Flames and give them some life for the first time in this game, Shots in the second were 10-7 PIT, who find themselves 20 minutes away.

Third period

Pittsburgh gets an early goal to double their lead. Ryan Graves shoots from the point, there’s traffic in front and Jeff Carter is announced as the goal scorer for tipping it in front. 3-1. It’s not clear who gets credit for the goal, but it counts and is a huge one from the fourth line and third pair.

Tonight's Penguins points recap:

Gruden 1G

Eller 1G

Carter 1G

Puustinen 1A

Crosby 1A

Graves 1A

Acciari 1A pic.twitter.com/z46HhpDWa7 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 3, 2024

Calgary takes a too many men penalty, but Emil Bemstrom tripped a Flame to send it to 4v4. Nazem Kadri makes a tremendous individual effort to deke through Noel Acciari’s legs then put Letang on a poster right as the penalty expired, dipping past him and cutting to the net with a nice finish. That draws the game back to 3-2 with 9:51 to go.

Well that was Nazsty pic.twitter.com/q9aPQLeSBb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

The Flames tie it up only 32 seconds later. Mikael Backlund pokes the poke around Marcus Pettersson and Karlsson to keep the play alive. A quick pass from behind the net to Blake Coleman and the puck is in the back of the net and it’s a new game with 9:19 to play.

NO QUIT IN THESE FLAMES ‼️ pic.twitter.com/AUs7yjp77h — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

Pittsburgh uses their timeout to stop the momentum and regroup.

Coleman runs into Jarry with just over three minutes to go, but Eller cancels the power play with a high sticking call of his own early on. They get past it but Letang is pressured in his own end, coughs up the puck and a few passes later Sharangovich blows a game-winner by Jarry with 50 seconds to play.

There’s not enough time to make much of a push, and the Pens fall.

Some thoughts

Something about the way they turn the lights up to 11 in Calgary makes it so visually appealing. Always love a game from there, it’s just so damn pleasantly bright.

Since I knocked Eller being on the top power play, kudos to him for scoring his second power play goal of the season on a great hand-eye play. I’m a big subscriber to the “if it’s dumb but it works, it’s not dumb” saying, but he’s going to have to make it work more to be an optimal personnel use. Taking a penalty late hurts on that end.

And much like last game, you can look at the power play for why a loss wasn’t a win. Tie game, score is 3-3, get a power play with 3 minutes to play, how will they blow this one? Take a penalty and let it slip away was the answer.

The up-and-down progress of a young player in Puustinen continued with the bad second period giveaway. The idea itself wouldn’t have been bad if he put more mustard and made a proper pass, but he didn’t. Luckily and unlike the last time he had a mistake, he wasn’t benched over it this time, and rightfully so. Sometimes you gotta play them through the bumps in the road.

Liked the idea to play Gruden over Puljujarvi, the latter adding almost nothing in his NHL stint so far. Gruden has been playing well in the AHL, he’s worth a look and giving a shot considering that the bottom-six of the team usually barely moves the needle.

This might have been the perfect time to catch Calgary on the schedule. They had won their previous four games but the trade of Chris Tanev (with the signals that more dumping of talent is coming soon) is naturally going to take a lot of wind out of a team’s sails. They only had two shots in the first period and just 10 after 40 minutes. Shame they caught a burst of momentum in late, the game was right there for the taking.

Rickard Rakell had a great game, 6 SOG in the first two periods and several were dangerous. Replays showed a lot of net to shoot at on a breakaway, it’s a wonder he didn’t score on that but at least he’s making some solid plays on the puck in the offensive zone lately.

Terrible game for Letang, he might have played Sharangovich’s first goal a little better, got walked by Kadri and then turned the puck over for the GWG. Woof. Brutal stuff for him, from his reaction it looked like he was unaware a Calgary player was swooping into position to steal the puck from him late. Just can’t have that.

Another close game and tough loss, the Pens looked like they were sailing in smooth waters for the first 50 minutes of this game, but it all went down the tubes far too quickly to land with another defeat. The road ahead isn’t any easier with a trip to Edmonton tomorrow looming.