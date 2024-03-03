Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Edmonton Oilers 3/3/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (27-23-8, 62 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) @ Edmonton Oilers (36-20-2, 74 points, 2nd place Pacific Division)

When: 9 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, streaming on ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Pens come back home but don’t get much time off; Columbus comes to town on Tuesday and then Washington visits on Thursday, respectively. Then it’s a quick trip to Boston on Saturday afternoon and a return meeting against these same Oilers happening a week from today in Pittsburgh.

Opponent Track: The Oilers were in action last night, beating Seattle 2-1 on the road, to put them on a three-game winning streak. Before that? An 0-2-1 three-games losing streak. They’ve been a bit up and down like that but are on the upswing in recent days.

Season Series: As mentioned above, this is the first of two March PIT/EDM meetings. The next one is next Sunday.

Hidden Stat: Sidney Crosby (2A) and Evgeni Malkin (1A) both recorded points on Tuesday, and Pens PR points out the team has an overall record of 382-87-45 when both stars get on the scoresheet in the same game.

Getting to know the Oilers

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan - Connor Brown

DEFENSEMEN

Mattias Ekholm / Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse / Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak / Vincent Desharnais

Goalies: Stuart Skinner played last night, Calvin Pickard is the other

Possible scratches: Sam Gagner

IR: none

—Typing in those names drew little gasps with the quality going down noticeably with each successive name after the first line (though, in the interest of fairness, Nugent-Hopkins has been quality lately). But the last six or seven or so forwards is still pretty unimpressive. The Oilers still are the age old experiment of two legitimately great players attempting to carry a roster full of more or less Mark Donks to glory. That usually doesn’t end well by the first or second round of the playoffs.

—Skinner is 26-8-1 with a .915 save% since the coaching change. He’s been the top guy and one of the most played goalies out there this season. The Oil, like the Pens, have a heavy schedule. You would think they need to go with the backup for this game (with a tough game in Boston up next for Edmonton on Tuesday).

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

—Zach Hyman, your newest 40-goal scorer. Everything’s come together great for him and much like Chris Kunitz, Hyman’s simple, grindy/high motor net-front style is a perfect fit with an all-time star player.

—Somewhat odd season for McDavid so far. But he’s recovered as of late and really has his passing gloves on lately, leading the league with those 73 points. In the 45 games since the coaching change, McDavid is a cool 20G+65A in 45 games. As in nearly two points per game. Nikita Kucherov is up nine points on McDavid for the scoring title race and may just break McDavid’s three straight seasons of winning the Art Ross. But would you really bet against Connor if you had to?

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Drew O’Connor - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Jonathan Gruden - Lars Eller - Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Alex Nedeljkovic (Tristan Jarry played last night)

Potential Scratches: Matthew Phillips, John Ludvig, Jesse Puljujarvi

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust (upper-body injury)

—Jarry and Nedeljkovic had a fairly even playing split earlier in the season, but that has gone out the window now that it is getting int crunch time. Jarry has started 9/12 games since the All-Star break, with Nedeljkovic only getting one start in February that wasn’t due to a back-to-back situation. The team is busy enough in March so that there should be plenty of work for the backup soon to come, including today.