Friedman: Pens looking for prospects over picks for Guentzel, not looking to trade Rust

Saturday night is a marquee night in the NHL, and it’s become a hotbed for “Elliotte Friedman saying important things during the first intermission on Sportsnet” time. In the last Saturday before the trade deadline, Friedman didn’t disappoint with some Penguins nuggets.

Friedman at the intermission says the Penguins prefer two prospects over picks for Jake Guentzel, they have told teams they want prospects over picks. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 3, 2024

Can’t hate on this strategy when realizing just how long it can take for draft picks to turn into NHL players in most cases.

Remember when there was sticker shock over Tampa paying the high price of a first round pick for Barclay Goodrow in 2020? The whole trade in general is going as more evidence for the sky high stack of examples for“sellers almost always lose” but San Jose got that first round pick, Ozzy Wiesblatt, who is in his second year of being a pro (and still looking to make his NHL debut). It’s been over four years since the trade and nothing has happened for the seller who were applauded for getting seemingly a really good return.

Similarly TB added Blake Coleman in 2020 from New Jersey for a first round pick. That pick. Shakir Mukhamadullin, was later traded to San Jose. He hasn’t made much on an NHL impact either, with the added layer of mystery if/when he would ever sign an NHL contract.

Philadelphia traded Claude Giroux two years ago but they’re still waiting to make the first round pick they got from Florida (which happens this year).

With those examples in mind, trading Guentzel for a contender’s likely 26th-32th overall pick and waiting 2-3-4 years to find out it’s a not an impact player shouldn’t be that appealing. If the Pens prioritize a young NHL player and/or a prospect who may be closer to the NHL, the benefits go without saying.

Friedman at the intermission says the Penguins went to Bryan Rust and told him they won’t even ask him to wave his NTC, he will remain in Pittsburgh. He’s highly respected and teams have asked about him. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 3, 2024

Rust has four more seasons after this on his contract. He has a full no movement clause until July 1, 2025 anyways, but it doesn’t sound like he is going anywhere anytime soon. And for good enough reason, Rust has been a great player for the team this year when healthy. Kyle Dubas does want to get younger, but instantly stripping away every 30-something NHL piece on the roster isn’t going to be in the cards.

While not on the Saturday night game, Friedman talked yesterday with a hit on NHL Network about Guentzel, re-iterating that he believes it sounds like the Pens will be trading the winger in the next week.

.@FriedgeHNIC thinks Jake Guentzel will be on the move at the trade deadline.



He joined #NHLTonight to discuss potential landing spots.@LindsayBHockey | #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/0Sf7TZ9JrG — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 3, 2024

Friedman’s closing thought that other than the big guys (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson) plus Rust that not too much else is off the table for Pittsburgh prior to the deadline could make for an interesting week ahead.

Names like Lars Eller, Chad Ruhwedel, and even Noel Acciari and Rickard Rakell are starting to pop up a little bit across credible league circles. Reilly Smith is out there for the taking too. While the Pens may not remove ALL of those names from the team in the coming days, they’re in a good position to pull the trigger and ship out players where the value coming back makes sense. And if it doesn’t, they can at least hold onto somewhat capable players for the time being.

The table is about set now for what to look forward to in the coming days leading up to the deadline. Now about all that is left is to find out when the Pens start heading in their new direction and just how that will end up leaving their team for the rest of the season.