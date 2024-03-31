Sunday Standings: A real lost opportunity

The 2023-24 season for the Penguins ended up not being terribly memorable, and they have no one to blame but themselves for it. A look at the standings shows just how easy it would have been to step right into the playoffs.

The third place in every division across the NHL has the following number of points right now. See if you can spot which one of these things is not like the other: 93, 94, 90....82.

At only 82 points, it’s the Metropolitan division that is the goofy looking dragon in the meme this time around when it comes to not having enough quality teams to fill out their automatic playoff berths.

The Washington Capitals could set a recent record for negative goal differential making the playoffs. Aside from random backup goalie turned star Charlie Lindgren standing on his head, the Caps are not a particularly good team. They get drubbed and lose or get badly outshot and carried by an unlikely source to a close win.

And they find themselves in third place in the division because the Flyers are skidding and probably even worse of a club all around. Neither belong in the playoffs or probably thought they actually had a shot at the beginning of the season. But one or maybe both will be in the NHL’s post-season because of the failures in places like Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Long Island.

If the Pens were just old and not quite good enough and everything about the standings was the same — except the Devils were in the 90-95 point range already like just about everyone expected pre-season — that would make this year a lot more easy to digest.

Because it would be one thing to hold the Penguins up against three really, really good divisional opponents added to four very good Atlantic Division teams and be able to realize very clearly that the path to the playoffs was going to be incredibly narrow and difficult simply to gain access. (And even if you squeak into qualifying, the reward of playing an exceptionally strong opponent would likely make for a short stay anyways).

Every Other Year: Three bubble teams are ALL on simultaneous 14-0-2 runs!!



This Year: The Capitals’ recent 3-3 stretch gives them a VICEGRIP on third place — Dan Hopper (@DanHoppOPS) March 29, 2024

Perhaps that’s easy to rationalize, but at this point I think it plays. It would be one thing if Pittsburgh had a good year, was playing respectable and just couldn’t quite measure up to the top-half of the league who all showed their strength and set the bar just a little too high to measure up to.

But that hasn’t been the case. It’s been the exact opposite, where the division and conference was just begging for teams to step up and get some decent playoff spots, yet the Penguins were among the litany of clubs to be unable to clear the lowest of bars.

The folks in Jersey (and I guess to an extent Long Island, where they’ve made the playoffs in four of the prior five seasons) should be even more sick. The Devils were supposed to be on the rise after a breakout season in 2022-23. Instead they faceplanted to a tremendous degree.

So it goes sometimes in sport. There’s pain either way when a team can’t accomplish the goals they had for themselves, double the pain when it’s one of the last of a finite number of seasons where Sidney Crosby is not only in the lineup but still near the top of his game. This time around for the Pens, it might be even worse to realize that it wasn’t some insurmountable obstacle to climb, it’s not like last season when third place in the Metropolitan still put up 107 points. Most of the division was unimpressive and barely any good, if they are good at all. Unfortunately for the Pens, they blended into that scene with their division mates just as much as anyone.