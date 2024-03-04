Pens Points: Pure Domination

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ recent western road trip, perhaps mercifully, came to an end Sunday night. After eking out an overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks, the Penguins proceeded to get shutout by the Seattle Kraken, inexplicably lost with 50 seconds left in regulation to the Calgary Flames and promptly ran into Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. [Recap]

If a new report from NHL insider Ellitte Friedman is to be believed, general manager Kyle Dubas may not want draft picks for his prized jewel in Jake Guentzel. Instead, he wants prospects. And you know what? That’s the right call. [PensBurgh]

The analytical statistics say one thing for these Penguins, often painting the team in a more positive light. Their win-loss record, however, doesn’t match that tone. [Trib Live]

Hypothetical trade lists are popping up all over the internet as we now rapidly approach the March 8 trade deadline. Here’s another glimpse of the Penguins' roster with a likelihood of each player’s trade chances. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Jonathan Quick signed a one-year, $1.275 million contract with the New York Rangers on Sunday. [NHL]

The Washington Capitals on Saturday placed center Evgeny Kuznetsov on waivers. With his future in the nation’s capital in doubt, it is believed the veteran forward wants a change of scenery. [The Hockey News]