The week ahead: Time for the trades

Kyle Dubas should not need any more time to decide how to handle the 2023-24 NHL Trade Deadline for the Pittsburgh Penguins. For one, he does not have anymore time to decide because the deadline is on Friday. Also, the Penguins roster has decisively made that decision for him with its recent west coast road trip.

After stealing a huge two points in Vancouver on Tuesday night, and continuing a small flash of strong play that seemed to draw them closer to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, they completely humiliated themselves on the rest of the road trip.

They were shut out by Philipp Grubauer in Seattle on a night where they were rarely in a position to score after the first 15 minutes. They were shut out by a mediocre Seattle team playing a bad goalie.

On Saturday they blew yet another third period lead, this time allowing three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation against the Calgary Flames — a team actively selling off assets — to not even get a single point.

Then on Sunday they were completely out-classed by a bonafide Stanley Cup contender, the Edmonton Oilers, and were not even remotely competitive in a 6-1 defeat.

They now find themselves nine points out of the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, 10 points out of a Wild Card spot, while also having multiple teams ahead of them for each potential spot.

Even with the games in hand, it is simply not happening.

This team does not have it.

This team is not good enough.

There is no point in making a coaching change at this point in the season, mainly because it is too late. But it is pretty clear that the time has come for Mike Sullivan and his staff to go their separate ways. It does not mean he is a bad coach. It does not mean he will not find success elsewhere. It just means that the time here has run its course. The on-ice results make that very clear. It is a team that has one playoff series win in six years, has had some truly dreadful playoff losses in that time, and is set to miss the playoffs entirely for the second year in a row. Even with his overall success, it is time for a change after that.

What should change — and has to change this season while they still can — is the opportunity to start making trades.

We know Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are not going anywhere because of their no-movement clauses and their desire to stay together in Pittsburgh.

We know Erik Karlsson is not going anywhere because of his own trade restrictions and the fact his contract is probably too complicated to move in season.

But after that?

If you get a good offer for anybody else on the roster, you have to consider it. You probably have to take it.

That does not mean you have to start a full-scale rebuild or start looking for longer-term assets that will help you years down the line. This does not need to be that. At least not yet. Not as long as Crosby is still great.

It simply means you need to start dramatically changing a badly flawed and poorly constructed roster. You have to start getting younger. You need to get faster. You have to fix a forward group that has zero depth. You need to find somebody that can cause havoc in front of the net offensively. You need all of those things.

I have been holding out on trading Jake Guentzel because I still thought there was a legitimate chance to make the playoffs. Or that he should be re-signed (I still think he should be if possible). But with the playoffs looking more and more out of reach by the day, and with there being no apparent progress in contract extension talks, you almost have to trade him, even if the return ends up being far less than the most optimistic expectations are (and it will be less).

Finding a taker for Reilly Smith needs to be a priority. For whatever reason, it just has not worked here.

Lars Eller might have some surprisingly high value because of his defensive presence and decent contract.

There is no reason for Alex Nedeljkovic to still be on the roster on Saturday.

If somebody makes a decent offer for Tristan Jarry, it might be wise to sell high while he has had a surprisingly good year.

Basically, nothing should be off the table at this point.

The Penguins already have $17 million in salary cap space this offseason, and if they can dump a few more contracts and in the process get some younger assets (or draft pick assets that can be flipped) they might have a chance to overhaul the roster again and fill those needs. Or at least put themselves in a position to do that.

There are two games before the trade deadline, but they seem irrelevant at this point after the way that west road road trip went. Especially when they are only 6-8-2 in their past 16 games overall with the season and a playoff spot on the line. Then after the trade deadline they have a back-to-back over the weekend against Boston and Edmonton, which just seems like it will probably not go well no matter who they trade or do not trade.

It simply a frustrating situation to be in. Crosby has not missed a game in two years, he is still one of the best players in hockey, and the past two rosters around him have been the two worst top-to-bottom rosters of his career (outside of his rookie season) despite the team having serious salary cap flexibility to work with each season. It is time to make some changes. There could — and should — be some significant changes this week.