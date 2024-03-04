Penguins waive Phillips in first domino to fall on trade deadline week

The Matthew Phillips era in Pittsburgh appears to be over, the Penguins have placed the diminutive forward on the waiver wire today.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Joel Hanley (DAL), Aaron Dell (LA) and Matthew Phillips (PIT). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 4, 2024

Phillips appeared in three games for the Penguins after being claimed on waivers last month from Washington, he was held without a point. He was unable to find mind room to operate and has been on the fringes of the roster serving as a healthy scratch since February 22nd.

This end was inevitable, but it kicks off the roster movement of this week. It’s generally expected the Capitals will claim Phillips back and funnel him down to the AHL. More importantly for the Pens is the upcoming trade deadline is Friday. All players who aren’t on the AHL roster at that date can’t play AHL games for the rest of the season — which means it was now or never to jettison Phillips, his cap hit and his roster spot for the Pens.

That will be useful space for the Pens to have open, though the 23-player maximum disappears after Friday, it’s still in effect up until then. Pittsburgh is at 23 now with Phillips. Punting him off the NHL roster drops that down to open up a little space.

It’s not a glamorous first move, but could be the sign of things to come as the Pens are expected to shuffle their roster in the coming days.

The sense is the Penguins after that road trip have a very clear sense of what needs to be done before Friday's deadline. And charting a course accordingly. Exploring all options with view to bolster the club for the future. Hearing there's 6-plus legit suitors for Guentzel, VGK… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2024

It’s sure to be “explore all options” week on social media, with undoubtedly players like Jake Guentzel, Reilly Smith, Lars Eller, Chad Ruhwedel and Alex Nedeljkovic among those who will be in the mix to be traded to contenders by Friday.

Freeing up the roster spot that Phillips was occupying will give Kyle Dubas that much more room to operate when he makes those moves and potentially has to bring back NHL talent to balance salaries, or any players he might choose to acquire in the coming days.