Game Preview: Columbus Blue Jackets @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3/5/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Columbus Blue Jackets (21-30-10, 52 points, 8th place Metropolitan Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (27-24-8, 62 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 7 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Ohio, streaming on ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: It’s the same setup as last week, with three games in four days coming up after this. The Penguins meet the Washington Capitals at home on Thursday, then travel to Boston for a battle with the Bruins Saturday before returning home for a rematch with the Edmonton Oilers Sunday.

Opponent Track: The division-basement Blue Jackets are on a similar trajectory as the Pens as of late, where they’re alternating wins and losses (if not slotting in wins between brief losing streaks)— although, in what could be a bad sign for the Pens, they just strung together consecutive wins for the first time since Nov. 24. The Jackets won their second game in a row Monday evening, when they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 during Jake Eichel’s return from knee surgery.

Season Series: The Penguins claimed Game 1 of the season series thanks to a late goal from Sidney Crosby during a 5-3 win on Nov. 14 at Nationwide Arena. After this there are still two games remaining between the Jackets and Pens, which will both take place in a three-day span at the end of March.

Hidden Stat: The Penguins have won 13 straight home games against the Blue Jackets, dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. That’s the longest active home winning streak against any opponent, per Pens PR.

Hidden Stat Part II: The Penguins also have points in 10 straight games against the Jackets, dating back to Dec. 12, 2019, per Pens PR.

Getting to know the Blue Jackets

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Jack Roslovic

Yegor Chinakhov - Dmitri Voronkov - Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier - Cole Sillinger - Alex Nylander

Justin Danforth - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

DEFENSEMEN

Zachary Werenski / Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov / Damon Severson

Jake Bean / Erik Gudbranson

Goalies: Daniil Tarasov, Jet Greaves

Possible scratches: Adam Fantilli, Andrew Peeke, Elvis Merzlikins

IR: Kent Johnson (season-ending shoulder surgery)

Non-roster: Patrick Laine

Goaltender Jet Greaves, on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters because of a day-to-day injury to Elvis Merzlikins, is going to get the start against the Penguins.

The 22-year-old has just three NHL games under his belt, with two of them coming this season. He made 41 saves against the St. Louis Blues for his first career NHL victory on Dec. 8.

In the AHL, he is having the best season of his minor-league career, with a 2.88 GAA and .910 SV% in 37 games.

Jet Greaves with an unbelievable toe save last night for The Monsters in a shootout win ‍ pic.twitter.com/AA8Og7dim7 — The CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) November 2, 2023

The addition of 21-year-old forward Kent Johnson to the injured reserve for a torn labrum will leave more minutes available for former Penguins forward Alex Nylander.

Nylander made good use of that time Monday night, as he finished off the Blue Jackets’ win with an empty netter to seal the first hat trick of his NHL career against the Golden Knights.

In just his fifth game with the @BlueJacketsNHL, Alex Nylander collects the first hat trick of his career!



Hat Trick Challenge Presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/LHaFbHYUge — NHL (@NHL) March 5, 2024

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

Johnny Gaudreau has picked it up since a slow start to the season, playing at almost a point-per-game pace (28 goals in 30 games, heading into Monday) since Dec. 14. However, he also has just three goals over that stretch (and nine so far on the season, putting him on pace for his lowest-scoring campaign in years.)

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Drew O’Connor - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Jonathan Gruden - Lars Eller - Emil Bemstrom

Jansen Harkins (?) - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: Matthew Phillips, John Ludvig, Jesse Puljujarvi

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust (upper-body injury)