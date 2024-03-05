Pens Points: Cannon Clash

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins placed forward Matthew Phillips on waivers Monday. The 25-year-old has been a healthy scratch for the past five games. [Trib Live]

Based on the return, fans often view trades as exciting or underwhelming transactions for their favorite teams. But for the players, real lives are affected, and there is more to the process than simply accepting or rejecting a trade a la NHL 24. Trades are often an accepted and inconvenient part of the job. [Trib Live]

The Penguins, Covestro and Carnegie Mellon University will partner up for the seventh annual ‘Rethink the Rink’ event, “a continuing showcase of innovation and ingenuity to make hockey safer at every level, from youth hockey to the NHL,” according to the Penguins. [Penguins]

Is it extreme to say this trade deadline could be a career-defining moment for Kyle Dubas? Maybe. Maybe not. However, with the Penguins fading and Dubas’ desire to get younger and retool heading into the 2024-25 season, what transpires between now and Friday, at the very least, will give us a basic understanding of the present and future. [The Hockey News]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A Metropolitan Division coaching change. (No, it’s not Mike Sullivan). The New Jersey Devils fired Lindy Ruff on Monday. Associate coach Travis Green was named as his replacement. [NHL]

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will miss the next two weeks with a lower-body injury. [ESPN]