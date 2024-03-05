Pens/Blue Jackets Recap: Pens win sloppy, choppy contest over Columbus with trade deadline looming

Pregame

Noel Acciari and Jansen Harkins are both unable to play due to injury, so the Penguins decide to use this lineup, whatever the hell it is. Lars Eller on the first line, Drew O’Connor back to center, Joona Koppanen back up from Wilkes-Barre. Of all the lineups this is definitely one of them.

First period

It was a good start for Pittsburgh and after 13 minutes they break the ice on the scoreboard. The goal comes from unlikely offensive sources, Ryan Graves does really well to breakup the outlet pass while holding the blue-line and feed the puck back down for Jesse Puljujarvi who ends up behind the Columbus defense. Puljujarvi makes the most of the gift and pounces with a quick shot that hits the back of the net for his first goal and even point as a member of the Penguins. 1-0 home guys.

PULJUJARVI WITH HIS FIRST AS A PENGUIN! pic.twitter.com/ruduEIakN7 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2024

The Pens score again before the end of the period. Graves makes a hard pass that Reilly Smith one touches over to the right side for Evgeni Malkin to skate into. Malkin has room and opts to pull up and blast a slapshot to the far side of Jet Greaves’ net. 2-0 with Malkin’s emphatic 18th goal of the season.

UNLEASH THE GENO pic.twitter.com/7VVstQ57j3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2024

All systems go for the Pens in the first period, they double up CBJ in shots 12-6 and jump up 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Second period

For as good as the start of the game was for the Pens, the first five minutes of the second period gave it all back. They get caught puck watching and Jonathan Hockey scores from in front to get the Jackets on the board.

IT'S A JOHNNY HOCKEY RALLY



His 10th goal of the season!@fanaticsbook |#CBJ pic.twitter.com/ySCZYvKbU9 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 6, 2024

Columbus continues to build on their momentum, they get the puck in the zone and snap it around, with the Pens’ defensive players stagnant all over the place. Andrew Peeke has all sorts of room to step into a point shot that catches a deflection off something and goes in. A 2-0 lead turns into a 2-2 game in less than a minute.

Pittsburgh gets the game’s first power play and also the first power play goal. It’s a weird one but still a good one. Big ol’ doofy Erik Gudbranson tries to slap the puck out of the zone from behind his own net, but the puck immediately hits Rickard Rakell’s skate with enough force to jump into the goal. Rakell earned that with a little bit of pain and being in the right spot to put Pittsburgh back in front.

Tristan Jarry does really well to keep the puck out on a 2-on-1 in the last minute of the period. Gaudreau got the rebound and had an excellent chance to score again but his shot went wide. Even if he didn’t, Jarry had pushed over to cover the low shot anyways.

Topsy turvy period, the Pens weren’t good but found a way to carry a lead back into the third period. Only 6 SOG for Pittsburgh in the second, and the Rakell “shot” for his goal wasn’t even a shot at all.

Third period

Sean Kuraly got rung up for a high-stick at the end of the second, so Pittsburgh starts the third on a 2:00 power play, their second and the second of the game. It goes poorly.

Pittsburgh goes back into their shell, CBJ pins them in the zone and gets shots but Jarry and the Pens are holding on for dear life.

Marcus Pettersson has a Jacket go after him behind the play, a third Pittsburgh power play is incoming. This time the luck goes against Rakell, he breaks his stick on a shot attempt, Jack Roslovic scoots ahead on a 2-on-1, calls his own number and blows a wrister by Jarry. 3-3 game.

Jack Roslovic's shorthanded rip ties it up at 3 for the Jackets!#CBJ pic.twitter.com/gcriqqukxp — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 6, 2024

With the crowd sounding like a library or mausoleum, Jeff Carter pulls the Pens off the mat. Carter centers a puck that probably was a pass but clicks off Peeke in the crease twice and slides into the net. 4-3, Pittsburgh is pretty unbelievably back on top on the scoreboard with 11:36 to play.

Another one for the black and goal-d pic.twitter.com/Xi9mO9kLz5 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2024

Malkin and Smith team up to give Pittsburgh some much needed breathing room. Malkin disrupts Zach Werenski on the forecheck and centers it over for Smith who quickly flings a rolling puck past Greaves. 5-3 game.

THREE POINTS ON THE NIGHT FOR REILLY SMITH!



And how about that play from Malkin? pic.twitter.com/hmgkZg703Y — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2024

Rakell’s eventful night continues by taking a tripping penalty to give CBJ their first power play of the game, but they can’t capitalize on it.

CBJ pulls their goalie, Sidney Crosby just misses an open net with a long shot that drifts wide. Bummer.

Pens win. I guess you could call that a win.

Some thoughts

Loved to see Rakell come out and throw two big hits on the forecheck on the opening shift to set the tone from puck drop. Always a positive to get that, lived up to the standard pre-game speech about getting involved early and trying to shake the yuck of the road trip off was taken to heart by someone in the dressing room.

Nice to have Puljujarvi score a goal and get an offensive pulse going. Producing points has been a rarity but if he is to stay in the lineup he’s going to have to pitch in occasionally.

Tonight was definitely one of Graves’ best games as a Penguin. That’s not saying much after an unimpressive season, but gotta give him his due for making things happen with the puck. Hopefully a good sign his game is rounding into shape. He should be getting up towards 20 assists per season when he’s playing the puck like he is now (two assists tonight bring him up to 10 on this season and likely to underperform that bench mark in year one with the Pens).

And how ‘bout Smith with a goal and two assists right before the trade deadline. A curious time for him to show some signs of life — hey contenders, he’s peaking! Come and get ‘em!

Overall, a pretty uninspired effort by the Pens, which is far from the norm. They might not win but usually the drive is there. Going up 2-0 against a poor opponent seemed to pull them into a lull and lower effort after that. With so many March games in this stretch conserving energy is unavoidable at times but the floating was tough to deal with.

Roslovic has been a player tied to Pittsburgh in trade whispers over the years. He just turned 27 and is a free agent at the end of the season. He was one of the few among a handful of CBJ players like Gaudreau and Adam Boqvist who played pretty well. Not sure how feasible it may or may not be in the future, but a player like Roslovic could make for a decent free agent target if the terms were right.

Wasn’t a game destined to be a classic or become long remembered, but it at least was a fun one. Some crazy bounces on all sides. The low of a yet another SHGA answered by Carter of all folks scoring on the power play to at least keep the lead was a chef’s kiss for entertainment value.

A win is a win, but at this point the game almost felt secondary — even at times to those involved on the ice — with the trade deadline (and what may happen as soon as tomorrow). It was hanging over everyone’s heads in a weird way that you could almost reach out and touch. Very strange vibe all across this one.