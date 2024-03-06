Pens Points: Winning a Wild One

Reeling from a three game losing streak and under a cloud of intense trade drama, the Pittsburgh Penguins were able to put distractions aside for a 5-3 win over the division rival Columbus Blue Jackets. It wasn’t always pretty on the way to victory, surrendering an early 2-0 lead then giving up another shorthanded goal to blow a second lead, but the Penguins buckles down with a pair of third period tallies to claim the victory. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

That long speculated trade involving Jake Guentzel may be on the verge of coming to fruition as reports started to leak on Tuesday afternoon that the Penguins hoped to have a deal in place by Wednesday. [TSN]

While Guentzel may have played his last game as a Penguin, but he is making progress in his return from injury along with teammate Bryan Rust. [The Hockey News]

As the deadline has moved closer, suitors for the services of Guentzel have emerged. Among them are the Golden Knights and Oilers, but in reality, everyone will be making the call to see his price. [Trib Live]

Aside from Guentzel, there are a quite a few names the Penguins could ship out at the deadline as sellers, including the aforementioned Rust, a backup goalie, and maybe even the starter if the price is right. [The Athletic $$]

Another potential trade piece for the Penguins is Noel Acciari, but his status is now clouded after he missed last night’s game with what is being labeled an upper-body injury. [The Hockey News]

For the veterans on the Penguins roster, winning has been a way of life during their careers. Being in the situation where they will be sellers at the trade deadline has given them an uneasy feeling as the clock ticks down. [NHL]

NHL News and Notes...

Evgeny Kuznetsov went unclaimed on waivers and will join the Hershey Bears in the AHL while the team looks for a suitable trade partner for the beleaguered forward. [NHL]

Firing Lindy Ruff was a long overdue move for the New Jersey Devils who are mired in a lost season after being plagued by injuries and bad goaltending that set back their ascension from last season. [Adam Gretz]