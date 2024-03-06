It has been a long time since the Penguins were sellers

This is relatively uncharted territory for the Pittsburgh Penguins. At least, the recent Pittsburgh Penguins.

Trade deadline season is usually the time of year that the Penguins are looking to load up, add a missing piece or two for a playoff run, and emptying the prospect and draft pick cupboard to find NHL help.

For Penguins fans of a certain age, that is really all they know at this time of year.

For most Penguins fans it has become a yearly tradition and a habit. Maybe you’ve forgotten what it’s like to be a seller and what to expect.

But with the Penguins slipping out of the Eastern Conference playoff race and a Jake Guentzel trade seeming imminennt, we are all about to get a harsh reminder of what it is like to be on the other side of that fence.

Remember all of those trade deadlines where you asked yourself, “how did the Penguins get this guy for such a small return?”

Well, you are now about to be the team getting that small return.

And it is not because anybody in management did anything wrong, or will do anything wrong. It is just the nature of the best that is the NHL Trade Deadline. Especially when it comes to rentals. Even the good rentals. It’s just really hard to “win” one of these trades from this position because you are almost always getting futures in the form of prospects and draft picks.

Those prospects are not usually the elite prospects.

Those draft picks are usually toward the end of the first, second, or third rounds, significantly lowering the success rate or chances of producing an NHL player.

It has been nearly 20 years since the Penguins found themselves in this position, and if you were following the team the last time they had to do this you might recall that almost none of the players or assets that they acquired at the trade deadline ended up playing a role in the Penguins’ later resurgence.

Those 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2006 trade deadlines resulted in a lot of mid-level, marginal prospects — and fringe NHLers — that just never panned out into anything. It was a hodgepodge of Ramzi Abid, Rico Fata, Martin Strbak and Krys Kolanos.

Now, part of that was the types of players the Penguins were dealing. There were not many players of Jake Guentzel’s caliber — or even Reilly Smith — being traded away.

Another part of it was simply the team’s financial situation at the time.

The Penguins are in a better spot now and they are dealing some better assets, so it stands to reason that the returns could be better.

But I also think we need to have some realistic expectations here. We have heard what the Penguins are “asking” for when it comes to Guentzel, and I am sure everybody has their own wish list, but those actual returns never really match the expectation. There is a very clear template that exists at this time of year for rentals. Even the top-tier rentals. You will get a first-round pick. You might get a decent prospect. But there will not be much else. You are not likely to get somebody that is going to be a significant part of the next good Penguins’ team before Friday.

The best-case scenario is that you hit a deadline home run and land a comparable player to .... Owen Tippett.

On Tuesday the Capitals traded Anthony Mantha, complete with 20-goals and a strong defensive presence, while also retaining half of his remaining salary, and the only received second-and fourth-round picks in return.

Chris Tanev was one of the best players on the trade market and one of the top defensive-defenseman. Calgary did not get a first-round pick for him.

Guentzel is better than them, obviously, and will bring a bigger return, I just don’t think it’s going to be that much bigger.

The Penguins are going to sell. The situation dicates it. But no matter how much they sell or who they sell, this is not likely to be the start of any sort of rebuild. It is just going to be doing what is necessary and trying to collect as many assets as possible.

The rebuild will unfold the way the previous one did. With high draft picks that come from losing, and bigger offseason trades where it is easier to get a significant and meaningful return.