Who will land Jake Guentzel, is Vancouver out of the running?

It was believed the Penguins wanted to wrap up the Jake Guentzel trade situation today on Wednesday, a couple days ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday afternoon. The league has known Guentzel is available for a while and that the Pens were looking to collect all bids and weigh them against each other.

Wednesday is almost over and there has been no trade announced yet. The waiting continues. Here is the latest big time rumors:

Guentzel update: Not definitive, but sounds like teams in mix are CAR, FLA, NYR, VAN and VGK.



Unless something changes, belief is FLA + VAN have made strong push but don’t have goods to pull it off.



Of note: VGK could potentially create more cap room if Martinez goes on LTIR. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2024

From what I’ve been told tonight, Jake Guentzel isn’t going to Vancouver unless Kyle Dubas’ asking price goes down. The Canucks would love to land him. But Dubas is asking for a price that they aren’t currently willing to pay.

Gonna be interesting. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 7, 2024

Carolina is always sniffing around every big name on the trading market, so it’s no surprise to see them at least somewhat attached to the Guentzel proceedings, if only to monitor the situation and just to make sure they don’t want to act out of character and spend big on a rental.

The Rangers addition is interesting, even though they have used cap space on acquiring Alex Wennberg today. New York is always bold and aggressive at the deadline, cap space and limits never seem to bother their ambition too much.

That last sentence describes Vegas to a T, seeing them in the mix is a given. They have been working on a deal to add Noah Hanifin but with retention still are not out from also having the space to add Guentzel. No doubt the appetite to swing big too, but do they have enough remaining assets?

Florida added Vladimir Tarasenko today for a small trade price, it would be incredibly bold to also make a run for Guentzel - but fortune can favor the bold this time of year in the trade market.

And finally, we get to Vancouver. It can’t be proven or disproven, but knowing Jim Rutherford like we all do, this whole song and dance for Guentzel is just begging for him to come over the top and give back a top prospect like Tom Willander or Jonathan Lekkermaki to put the Canucks’ over the top and get the guy he wants. Will Rutherford be able to resist that temptation?

It looks like Kyle Dubas might be giving him a few more hours to stew on it. And if not Rutherford specifically then certainly all the other contenders who will not only want to add a big piece like Guentzel for themselves but also to deny him to their competition.

That is the question to sort out, but now we wait on if it will be answered in seconds, minutes, hours or maybe even still days for which deal Pittsburgh will make and where they will send Jake Guentzel.