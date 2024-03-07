Pens/Capitals Recap: Straight up not having a good time.

Pregame

Pittsburgh gets Jansen Harkins and Noel Acciari back from the injured bay, but loses Drew O’Connor.

Washington has some lineup drama, expected starting goalie Darcy Kuemper is under the weather and can’t play, so Charlie Lindgren is pressed into service. And Joel Edmundson was traded away by the Capitals today, so he’s off the lineup sheet as well.

First period

On a night where many in Penguin nation probably feel like they took a punch to the stomach before the game with the news of the impending Jake Guentzel trade to Carolina, Sidney Crosby gets high-sticked right from the opening whistle. Just one of those days from the start.

To make matters worse, the Pens give up a fifth shorthanded goal against in the last 10 games. Evgeni Malkin goes very casual to pinch, 2-on-1 the other way. Kris Letang can’t stop the pass going across the ice and then Tristan Jarry gets beat once, it hits the post/outside of the net, he stops tracking the rebound and it gets batted in by Tom Wilson. Yuck, yuck.

Luckily that’s all the damage endured in the first round, Wilson is opened up on the cheek with a high-stick but Washington can’t score on the four minute power play.

Second period

Harkins took a penalty late in the first, the Caps cash in on the carry over in the second. Jarry leaves a juicy rebound for Alex Ovechkin wide open on the door step. Whoops. Goal No. 840 for the Caps’ captain.

At this point the Pens are going through the motions big time. Look at this, none of them want to be here. 3-0.

Harkins, literally having just gotten cleared from a concussion, gets in a fight. Another smart decision in a series of them from the home team.

Caps score again with more standing around and puck watching from the Pens. 4-0.

Jarry’s night is done. Not sure what he could have done to be much better or different, but he wasn’t that good all the same.

Washington’s goal party continues, and it’s a first NHL goal for youngster Ivan Miroshnichenko. At least someone is having fun out there. 5-0.

Sadly the game can’t be ended here and there’s 20 minutes ahead.

Third period

Of the 5 Penguins in this highlight, only Ryan Graves can be seen moving his legs to do more than glide for the final few seconds, and he only dives to remove himself from the play. Sonny Milano snipes from the outside. 6-0.

The Pens limp on out with no further damage done.

Some thoughts

Sad day, bad day. Everyone’s thoughts were more occupied on the trade deadline, with minimal effort or focus on playing. A team can get away with that against a Columbus squad that barely belongs in the NHL. Not so much against just about anyone else.

With that in mind, abbreviated recap as we too are guilty of being more focused with productive matters on the Guentzel trade. Every player was bad, every coach is an idiot, you know the drill.

Pens go to Boston on Saturday afternoon, but waiting to see what happens tonight and tomorrow is a much bigger point of emphasis at the moment.