Penguins trade Jake Guentzel to Carolina for Michael Bunting, pick and mass of prospects

It’s the turning of the page for the Penguins, who moved on from high-scoring winger Jake Guentzel. Guentzel was an impending free agent by sending him to a division rival. The Carolina Hurricanes pickup Guentzel for the stretch run in a trade completed today.

Pittsburgh received Michael Bunting, a second round pick in 2024 (that will become a first rounder if Carolina reaches the Stanley Cup Final) and prospects Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev and Cruz Lucius in exchange for Guentzel and Ty Smith. Pittsburgh also picks up a fifth round pick if Carolina does NOT win the Stanley Cup this summer.

Conditions on the 2024 1st RD pick dealt to Pittsburgh in the Guentzel deal:

- If Carolina does not make the Stanley Cup final in 2024, Pens will instead receive Philadelphia’s 2nd Rd pick in 2024 (previously acquired by Carolina) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

A little thinking on the draft pick: if the Hurricanes make the SCF, their pick would be 31st if the lose or 32nd if they win the Cup. Failing that, the Pens get the Flyers’ second round pick, which is currently projected to be 51st, likely leading to about a 20 spot rise/drop in the draft depending on how Carolina performs in the playoffs this spring.

—

Guentzel set the hockey world on fire, coming from virtually no where and leading the 2017 NHL playoffs in goals as a rookie in a Stanley Cup winning effort.

From there, Guentzel scored a total of 466 points in 503 career games for the Penguins, becoming the most successful linemate in Sidney Crosby’s career. Guentzel was a perfect match for Crosby with an impeccable hockey IQ, perfect timing and the skill to finish.

Pittsburgh, however, opted to move on from Guentzel in an effort to get younger. But they also received a capable NHL player in return.

Michael Bunting, reportedly headed to PIT, is a middle-six complementary winger. A solid chance creator next to the right linemates, forechecks as well. Didn't fit in Carolina this season, especially defensively. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/TFnCG21RMQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2024

Bunting has spent time playing with players like Auston Matthews in the past with Toronto. He’ll be counted on as a short-term bridge to bring some jam and create some chances with the puck for Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin in the near future.

The aim for the Pens in this trade was to get younger, and Bunting is less than a year younger than Guentzel. That makes the long-term pieces of this trade of the extra futures added in a focus and key for the return.

For that end, Pittsburgh was only able to add quantity, not quality, at least going off the rankings of prospect, according to Scott Wheeler’s recent listing at The Athletic. The Pens got the sixth, seventh and ninth best prospect in Carolina’s system according to that recent listing.

The highest of the prospects, Ponomaryov, is a 21-year old playing in the AHL. Wheeler wrote about him:

I’ve watched him play a lot over the years and he’s a hard player to dislike. He’s always on the puck, he’s got great hands, he can penalty kill, he passes the puck well and he opens up to make himself available offensively. While he’s not the biggest, strongest, fastest, or most talented kid, he understands how to play from A to B. He’s also stronger than you might think at a cursory glance and uses his body positioning to come up with his fair share of pucks. And then he also has skill — enough to deceive, pick apart schemes with the puck and make plays off of all of the retrievals he wins. I’m a fan. He has some intriguing qualities, he’s versatile and he plays the same way regardless of how much he’s playing or who he’s playing with. I’m not sure if he’ll be a full-time NHLer as opposed to a tweener, because it is a little hard to decipher what his role will be

Ponomaryov, a 2020 second round pick, has 29 points (8G+21A) in 41 games in the AHL this seasn.

Koivunen, a 20-year old winger playing in Finland had this scouting report:

He can be a delight to watch with the puck on his stick when he’s playing confidently. He’s a crafty problem-solver whose game tilts toward offense (he’s got work to do to become a more reliable player defensively, although he can hang). He can manufacture offense in a lot of ways off of the perimeter, whether that’s playing pucks into space with the perfect weight or baiting defenders into reaches so that he can cut past them. He can carve the offensive zone up as a dual-threat scorer and passer. I’ve also seen him look quite effective taking pucks off the cycle to the interior (though not consistently), even though he’s more dangerous in open ice. I’ve seen him twist and turn away from good defenders. He has also had a bit of a growth spurt (he was listed at 5-foot-11 and 161 pounds in his draft year and he’s 6 feet and 172 pounds). I still see potential top-nine upside with the right development plan and some patience, even if his odds of meeting it are low to medium.

Lucius, 19, is a longer-term prospect playing college hockey at Wisconsin. He was Carolina’s fourth round pick in 2022.

Whether or not any or all of these prospects develop in the years to come will set the tone for how the Guentzel sell off is remembered. The Pens have certainly acted to shift away from their core and towards the future.