Game Preview: Washington Capitals @ Pittsburgh Penguins 3/7/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Washington Capitals (28-23-9, 65 points, 5th place Metropolitan Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (28-24-8, 64 points, 6th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 7 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh and Monumental Sports in the local markets, streaming on ESPN+ for the rest

Pens’ Path Ahead: It’s games, games, games in March with no letup. The weekend looks daunting for the Pens in terms of quality competition - they play a pair of afternoon games, on Saturday in Boston at 3pm (where they usually struggle) and then quickly back to home to play Edmonton again (who has totally obliterated the Pens as of late). The better news is next week lets up a little in the competition category with a game in Ottawa on Tuesday, followed by coming back home to meet San Jose a week from today. That’s five more games that’ll be done in just over a week, if you’re keeping track, and the hits keep on comin’ after that.

Opponent Track: Washington went 1-3-1 coming out of the All-Star break in early February and looked totally cooked, so naturally they followed that up with a 4-0-1 stretch in the next five to keep their faint playoff hopes alive from Feb 17-26. Since then, they got rocked 8-3 in Detroit, followed by a crucial 5-2 win over Philadelphia and then a huge letdown of an embarrassing 5-2 home loss to Arizona. The Caps are the more rested bunch, having not played since that tough Sunday afternoon loss to the Coyotes.

Season Series: The Pens won the first game between the two rivals, by a 3-0 final score way back on October 13th. The Caps won the second game by scoring four first period goals to jump out to a 4-0 lead and then held on for dear life to win 4-3 on January 2nd. After tonight there’s one more PIT/WSH game in DC on April 4th.

Hidden Stat: Pens PR points out that Pittsburgh has points in four of their last five games against Washington (3-1-1).

Getting to know the Capitals

Projected lines (from practice on Wednesday)

FORWARDS

Alex Ovechkin - Hendrix Lapierre - Aliaksei Protas

Max Pacioretty - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson

Ivan Miroshnichenko - Dylan Strome - Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn - Mike Sgarbossa - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

DEFENSEMEN

Trevor van Riemsdyk / John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin / Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson Alexei Alexeyev

Goalies: Charlie Lindgren and Darcy Kuemper

Possible scratches: Ethan Bear

IR: TJ Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Martin Fehervary, Nic Dowd

—Well, the times are a’changing. Nicklas Backstrom is all but retired. Evgeny Kuznetsov has ended his drama-filled Washington stint with trade requests, time away from the team in player assistance and then getting waived and flapping his wings on down to the AHL, likely also having played his last game with Washington. For the Pens, Jake Guentzel is on the outs. There’s still Sid and Ovi, but Pens/Caps is morphing out of its glory days with not much on both sides from the 2016-18 playoff trilogy still aroun.

—The sell-off in DC is in full effect. Their second-leading goal scorer this season in Mantha is now gone. Pacioretty, Edmundson, Aube-Kubel and others could be about to be sent to playoff teams for futures.

—Once a mock draftee by Pensburgh to Pittsburgh, Ivan Miroshnichenko got taken off the board right before the Pens picked and is making some NHL waves already in draft+2. (Meanwhile, actual Pens pick Owen Pickering failed to make Team Canada WJC and could be on a PO Joseph-like path). That will be tough, as has been seeing McMichael become an NHL regular while the player Pittsburgh picked in front of him back in 2019 Sam Poulin has struggled between injuries in the minors. Those little battles between these rivals are already shifting from the playoffs in 2009-18 now to off the ice in the decisions for the future.

Playoff eliminator?

Neither the Pens nor Caps are very likely to make the playoffs this season, it’s sure not the 2007-22 era any longer. If this game ends in regulation it will be another dagger to the team that takes the L. Via HockeyViz’s model:

A regulation loss sends the Pens down to 22%, a win up to 36%. That’s fighting from behind in either scenario and understandably many have closed the book on any hopes and dreams on the playoffs, but that reality comes that much closer for the loser of tonight’s game.

Player Stats (via hockeydb)

—It’s been an interesting season for Alex Ovechkin. He lay dormant for most of the beginning in a career long shooting slump and failing to produce goals. Going to Dubai for the All-Star break must have done him well, he scored seven goals in the seven games after the break. Since then the Russian gas (satire!) has worn off or the grind of the season has worn him back down, he only has one goal in the last six games. Ovechkin sits 56 goals away from setting the record and that accomplishment is looking like a lot more of a grind/unknown than the coronation it was shaping up to be prior to hitting the skids this season. The real question is next season does he score 15-20 and sit 25ish goals away in his age-40 season? Or can he bounce back next year, pot 25-30 and have a very viable course for setting the record sometime in 2025-26?

—Overall, and interestingly enough, Ovechkin’s scoring line (17G+28A) is nearly the exact same at this point of the season as Evgeni Malkin (18G+30A) in both of their draft+20 (!!!!) seasons. These two Russians are among the oldest forwards in the whole league (only Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Jeff Carter, Corey Perry and P-E Bellemare are older) but still in the top 70-80 in scoring, which isn’t too shabby at all considering age.

—The Caps have locked up Protas and now Sandin for the medium-term future with extensions this season. Both will be important pieces of Washington’s future in their next generation of player once the Ovechkin/Backstrom/Kuznetsov/Carlson core totally fades out.

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Lars Eller - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi - Noel Acciari? - Emil Bemstrom

Jonathan Gruden - Joona Koppanen - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: John Ludvig, Drew O’Connor (concussion), Jansen Harkins, Noel Acciari

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Bryan Rust (upper-body injury), Jake Guentzel

—Seeking rest wherever they can get it from all the games and travel in this stretch, the Penguins had an off-day yesterday. Drew O’Connor was announced on Tuesday night as having suffered a concussion in the game against Columbus, so one would believe he’s not playing tonight, less than 48 hours after that injury. No one got a call-up, so presumably one of Acciari or Harkins will be able to play tonight or further transactions are still incoming.

Sid 1,250

From Pens PR: