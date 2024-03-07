Pens Points: A Ticking Clock

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Here is all the latest Jake Guentzel trade chatter.* [PensBurgh]

*Note: Hooks’ post was accurate as of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Do you remember the last time the Penguins were true sellers at a trade deadline? I, admittedly, do not, being just 25 years old. You’d have to cast your mind back nearly 20 years, before three Stanley Cups were won by this franchise, to remember the Penguins struggling this badly at this point in a season. [PensBurgh]

I believe these Pittsburgh Penguins, despite their external messages to media members saying they will compete for a playoff spot until they are mathematically eliminated from contention, know that this team, in its current form, is not good enough to win anything. Being in that position, with the amount of star power on this roster, is unusual and ‘awful.’ [Trib Live]

Continuing with the doom and gloom of this underwhelming season, head coach Mike Sullivan is among the betting favorites to be the next head coach to be fired. [The Hockey News]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There was a flurry of trade action around the NHL on Wednesday. Check out the league's official trade tracker for every deal. [NHL]

The Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday signed defenseman Nick Seeler to a four-year, $10.8 million contract extension. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]