Reports: Michael Bunting scratched for Carolina, CAR/PIT trade for Jake Guentzel “very close”

The Jake Guentzel trade saga continues to wind along, but movement is starting to pickup now. Carolina is making forward Michael Bunting a scratch tonight for trade related reasons, and now reports are starting to piece together those reasons could include going to Pittsburgh.

Michael Bunting is scratched tonight for Carolina. There is word he will be traded to Pittsburgh as part of a deal for Jake Guentzel — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024

Other national insider types have jumped on that train of thought.

Hearing that the Hurricanes and Penguins are very close to a Guentzel trade. But still some details to work through. Bunting is part of the package. Both teams are playing tonight which also may complicate timing to some degree. But all signs point to Guentzel going to Carolina. https://t.co/RipdQAk4Js — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2024

Bunting, 28, has two more years remaining with a $4.5 million cap hit. He has 13 goals and 36 points in 60 games this season with the Hurricanes after previously playing from 2021-23 under current Penguin GM Kyle Dubas when the pair were in Toronto.

Previous trade whispers have had Dubas seeking high-end prospects like Jonathan Lekkermaki and Tom Willander from Vancouver, with the Canucks unwilling to part ways with those pieces. Ditto for the New York Rangers, with the Pens reportedly after Brenden Othman and Gabriel Perreault and not finding interest in a deal.

It remains to be seen what else Pittsburgh can get out of Carolina in addition to Bunting. The Canes have all of their upcoming first and second round picks, and an extra second rounder this year from Philadelphia, giving the ample potential draft pick ammunition.

Carolina is well-stocked with drafted prospects as well, landing 13th on the recent ranking by The Athletic. Key prospects include Maine star forward Bradley Nadeau (CAR’s 2023 first round pick) and UMass-Amherst’s defender Scott Morrow (a second round pick from 2020).

The NHL’s trade deadline is tomorrow at 3pm eastern. With Guentzel on IR and Bunting being withheld from Carolina’s game tonight, the culmination of this trade could be announced at any time in the near future if it comes to that.