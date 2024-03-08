Pens Points: Guentzel Gone

In a battle of fallen giants, the Washington Capitals easily vanquished the Pittsburgh Penguins SCORE on Thursday evening. That was hardly the biggest news of the Penguins day and perhaps not even the worst news after what transpired just prior to puck drop against the Capitals. Either way, it was an ugly loss to a division rival that just further cemented why the Penguins are selling off pieces at the deadline. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Our fears became a reality late Thursday when it was announced Jake Guentzel was likely being to the Carolina Hurricanes less than 24 hours before the trade deadline and it appeared Michael Bunting was at least one of the pieces coming back. [Pensburgh]

Although the Penguins are the oldest team in the NHL by average age, there is still some youth to be found on the roster and right now the Penguins are leaning on that youth to help any way they can. [The Hockey News]

To say it’s been a bad season for the power play feels like a huge understatement, but recent success on the man advantage has improved morale of the unit even if it is too little too late. [Trib Live]

Despite everything the Penguins have gone through the season, there is still outside hope of a the team grabbing a playoff spot and the players feel they still have a push left in them to make a run at the postseason. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

Joel Edmundson was not available for the Capitals tonight in Pittsburgh because earlier in the day they sent the veteran defenseman to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade. [Capitals]

Repeated pest Nick Cousins was caught on tape feigning what looked to be a serious injury, holding his face on the ice then suddenly becoming healed enough to take part in a scrum and was fined for his efforts. [ESPN]