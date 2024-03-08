Jake Guentzel always delivered

The one thing that always kind of bothered me about Jake Guentzel’s time with the Pittsburgh Penguins was the perception of him outside of Pittsburgh. No matter how many goals he scored, no matter how many BIG goals he scored, there always seemed to be an underlying sense of, “well, he plays next to Sidney Crosby.”

I am not going to pretend that having one of the top-10 (top-five?) players in NHL history as his center wasn’t an advantage for him, but it really took away from how good Guentzel has been. And how productive he has been. Because a lot of players have skated next to Crosby over the past 18 years. There have been a lot of great players that have tried it. But none of them, not a single one of them, ever filled the net with the consistency that Guentzel did.

And that can not be overlooked.

Nor can the big moments that he provided while playing in that spot.

Guentzel’s time with the Penguins came to an end on Thursday night when he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for Michael Bunting, a package of magic bean prospects, and a couple of conditional draft picks.

It’s the classic quantity over quality return, and honestly, the type of thing that you should expect for a rental. That return was always going to disappoint you. That is the nature of the trade deadline beast when you are a seller.

There is plenty of time to discuss where the Penguins go next, and how the return for Guentzel will eventually pan out, but for now I just want to talk about how important Guentzel was to the Penguins over the past eight years and just how productive he was.

Along with being the best winger that ever found a consistent home on Crosby’s wing (Marian Hossa didn’t play there long enough to earn that title), I would argue he is one of the Penguins’ greatest draft and development success stories. At least in recent history. Yeah, Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jaromir Jagr and Mario Lemieux were better players, but they also arrived in Pittsburgh in a different manner. They were prime draft picks. Top draft picks. They entered the organization with the expectation that they would not only be superstars, but immediate superstars. They were as plug-and-play as you could get.

Guentzel had to come up with traditional way. Drafted in the middle of the draft. Brought along slowly over a couple of years. Spending some time in the minor leagues. Kris Letang is up there as one of those success stories, and Guentzel is right there with him on that level.

From the moment he arrived there was an immediate sense of him being a big-game player.

He scored two goals in his first NHL game (within the first 15 minutes) and fit in right away on a Stanley Cup champion/contender. He not only didn’t look out of place on that team, he played a major contributing role and brought a jolt of energy to a team that needed it.

He not only scored a league-leading 13 goals during his first playoff run, he scored a league-best five-game winning goals and was a force on the biggest stage.

He helped deliver a knockout punch to Columbus in the first round with a Game 3 hat trick that gave them a commanding 3-0 series lead. That included the overtime winner.

Then, later that postseason, he scored one of the biggest goals of either of the two Stanley Cup runs in 2015-16 and 2016-17 when he won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Nashville Predators.

This play really embodied everything about Guentzel’s time in Pittsburgh.

A lightning quick release. A wicked shot. Shining in the biggest moment. It had it all.

I remember this moment vividly. This was the game where the Penguins blew a 3-0 lead and went nearly two full periods without recording a shot on goal. The Predators had wrestled momentum away from the Penguins during the game and seemed to be on the verge of stealing Game 1 and home-ice advantage away from the Penguins. If Nashville wins that game, there is no telling how the series goes.

I sat there in the Press Box and said outloud to the people sitting on either side of me “I can’t believe they are going to go to overtime without getting another shot goal.”

It was at that point that Guentzel picked up the puck in mid flight and beat Pekka Rinne with a shot so heavy that you could hear it hit the net from 60 feet above the ice. He absolutely ripped it.

It was a sign of things to come for Guentzel with the Penguins.

He scored 40 goals twice during the regular season, and the only thing that kept him from doing it two or three more times was the simple fact that injuries and some shortened seasons in the league kept him from playing enough games.

But the crazy thing about that production is he actually increased it in the playoffs.

That is not supposed to happen.

That is when goals are supposed to be tougher to come by.

But he scored goals and produced points at a higher frequencey in the playoffs than he did in the regular season, watching his goals per game number go from 0.44 to 0.58, and his point per game number go from 0.93 to 1.00. That is ... wild. That includes eight game-winning playoff goals and two hat tricks, including a four-goal game in an elimination game on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers.

When the Penguins selected Guentzel in the third-round of the 2013 NHL Draft there probably were not many expectations for his NHL future, mainly because third-round picks are such a long-shot to begin with. He made a bigger impact than anybody could have ever possibly hoped for him to make.