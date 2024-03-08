Remembering some of Jake Guentzel’s most fun goals as a Penguin

Jake Guentzel scored nearly 220 goals in his more than 500 games he played with the Penguins across eight seasons as he was one of the more prolific goal scorers in Pittsburgh history.

His time in Pittsburgh came to an end last night as the team traded him to Carolina in exchange for Michael Bunting and a number of picks and prospects.

Some of the goals Guentzel scored during his eight seasons in Pittsburgh were more fun than the rest.

Here are some of his more memorable goals with the team.

Who can forget Guentzel’s amazing debut when he scored twice?

The family’s reaction says it all.

Later that season in the Stanley Cup Final, Guentzel struck gold at a time the Penguins needed him the most — a time when no one else seemed able to get a shot on goal.

During that playoff run, Guentzel scored 13 goals, five of which were game-winners.

The following season, the Penguins were looking to threepeat and the Flyers got a firsthand taste of Guentzel’s goal-scoring abilities.

Four straight goals? Hilarious.

In the 2022 playoffs, Guentzel put on a show during Game 7 against the Rangers when he kicked a puck into the air before batting into the net.

What a goal.

What were some of your favorite goals Guentzel scored with the Penguins?