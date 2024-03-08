The Jake Guentzel trade is less about the return, more about how Penguins got to this point

The Penguins finalized a trade to send Jake Guentzel away last night, minutes after the team slept-walked to a 6-0 loss against a rival at home. Kyle Dubas released the following statement about his tough decision.

Kyle Dubas called the decision to trade Jake Guentzel “one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make in my time in management.” Full quote from Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM: https://t.co/Hu8qTYHSA4 pic.twitter.com/aGly5ERx3N — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 8, 2024

As for the trade itself, let’s try to set that whole portion of the topic aside for right now after a few wprds. Most of the important pieces that the Penguins got back are very young players who are largely unknown at the moment for how they will develop in the years ahead. That makes grading this trade with a simple A-F grade about impossible for the Penguins. One can assess if they got good prospects or enough value, but it’s coming from places of hunches and guesses from the perspective of limited knowledge of the players involved.

It’s fine and understandable to not be that impressed with the return — and that position is well-supported since no one out there who would know believe that Pittsburgh got any of Carolina’s top prospects. The Pens also didn’t get a guaranteed first round pick. On the surface, it’s certainly not an impressive move that draws one to understand exactly why Pittsburgh had to make this deal.

But the return goes to the “it is what it is” category. Clearly Pittsburgh sought to scare up a good offer and get someone like Vancouver and/or the Rangers to offer high-end prospects recently drafted in the first round and have ascended from there. It goes without saying that would have been ideal outcome and was the preferred type of return. The only problem — and it was a big problem — is that no team out there was willing to play ball and actually give up that level of player. For better or worse, that’s the market at hand, when a team locks into selling they become at the mercy of what the exact price will become.

Targeting anger or casting an instant, kneejerk reaction to the trade return misses the mark over coming to grips with what it means to be a seller at the trade deadline in hockey. Taking a step back by giving up the better player and hoping to draft/develop well and then wait years to see if anything comes of it is the name of the game. The Penguins are on the other side of the cycle now, where they haven’t been in a long time. It might pan out with time or it might dissipate to leave very little, that’s just how it goes in the situation.

Finally getting to the point where we move that portion aside now, the actual interesting part of this situation isn’t the “Penguins give Guentzel away for a few mid-level magic beans” part, it’s how in the world did it even get to trading one of the best players in franchise history in the first place?

Dubas makes damn sure in the first sentence of his statement to point out that Guentzel’s contract was about to expire. The manager leaves out the fact that the team could have been negotiating with the player over the last NINE months to extend it. By any and all accounts, that didn’t happen. The team never pressed to go beyond cursory talks with Guentzel about staying. Dubas drove this saga to a trade with his actions since he’s come on board to Pittsburgh. The Penguins didn’t just trade Guentzel because his contract was ending, they traded him because they allowed it to get this far.

If a team wants a player to stay, they make it happen. Recent examples of David Pastrnak in Boston and William Nylander in Toronto show this. The really interesting aspect here isn’t the prospect haul and if predicting if they will or won’t be good, it’s the fork in the road that Dubas took in the first place. By way of his inaction, he chose a path. Between the cap going up next year and Jeff Carter coming off the books, the Penguins had PLENTY of space to extend Jake Guentzel. This adds to the intrigue: it’s not that the team physically couldn’t keep the player around and reluctantly had to move on, it’s that they came to the decision that they would rather not re-sign Guentzel for a contract through most of his 30’s at a big salary.

That management strategy may or may not work out, but it’s a curious position to take. All of a sudden Dubas says the Pens need to get younger when asked last month about the Guentzel contract situation. He didn’t think it needed to get younger when he took the job and acquired a host of 30-something players last summer, all of whom had multiple years on their contracts (Erik Karlsson, Noel Acciari, Reilly Smith, Lars Eller). Sure, Dubas could have been loading up to give this core one more chance this season, but nothing about Dubas’ tenure up until yesterday has been about getting younger. This now has to start with such an important piece in Guentzel?

It’s clear the Penguins needed some kind of shift in direction, but starting with jettisoning the best linemate Sidney Crosby ever had (and a key to one of the best lines in the NHL this season, let’s not forget) is quite the decision. It opens up the tremendous possibility that they moved into an unforced error to downgrade the team and franchise for a long time. 40 goal scorers don’t grow on trees and they aren’t typically well-replaced by mid-level prospects.

Regardless of the return, the managing of the situation deserves examining and critiquing. In fairness, we can’t judge the haircut halfway before its through. There is still much work to be done for Dubas to reshape the roster for the short and longer term as he looks to guide the team through the final days of the Crosby/Evgeni Malkin/Kris Letang era and into the future. A big part of that guiding was how the Guentzel situation played out. As the dust on it starts to settle, it’s beyond fair to wonder how the Pens let it get to this point and if they chose the best option moving forward to part ways.