Chad Ruhwedel traded to New York Rangers

The Penguins sell off at the deadline continues, sending veteran defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to the New York Rangers for a fourth round pick.

The Penguins have acquired a 2027 fourth-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Chad Ruhwedel. pic.twitter.com/5PLREYL2CI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 8, 2024

The pick isn’t all the way until 2027, it’s a soft return in a climate these days where teams are giving up fourth round picks in exchange for short-term retention.

But it is something. Ruhwedel was set to be a free agent at the end of the season. The 33-year old signed with the Pens way back in 2016 and carved out almost a decade with the team as a third pair and depth defender. That type of staying power is almost unheard of for a player in that role but he made it last with a quiet, reliable, no-frills style of play that fit in nicely over the years.

Ruhwedel appeared in six playoff games in the Pens’ Stanley Cup run in 2017, but didn’t appear in enough games to get his name on the Cup. He remained as one of the last vestiges of that team.

Ruhwedel played 47 games with Pittsburgh this season, scoring a goal and adding four assists. Now he’ll serve as depth as the Rangers beef up for the playoffs.