Pens/Bruins Recap: Penguins no match for Bruins, lose 5-1

Pregame

Michael Bunting is in for the his first game as a Penguin, Chad Ruhwedel is gone. Bryan Rust isn’t back yet and Alex Nedeljkovic gets the nod for the first half of the back-to-back.

The Bruins head out there with this alignment.

The lines for the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OXxwmUAVUq — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2024

First period

The Penguins get through a scoreless first period, which is a nice occurrence these days. They out-shoot the Bruins 14-8, nothing terribly exciting outside of Linus Ullmark making a big glove save on a Michael Bunting breakaway.

Second period

Boston gets on the board, David Pastrnak absolutely hammers a shot. Ahh, the joys of a 40-goal scoring winger, those were the days. 1-0 BOS.

John Ludvig takes a holding penalty, the Pens kill it off. At this point the difference in the quality of teams is showing and it looks very difficult for Pittsburgh to get almost anything going against a solid opponent.

Rickard Rakell is off to the box for high-sticking and Boston gets a power play goal. Ryan Graves is left helpless without a stick and gets isolated on when Morgan Geekie feeds Pavel Zacha for a little tip from in close. 2-0 BOS.

The Bruins keep pulling away, Charlie Coyle drifts to the middle and draws in Marcus Pettersson with him, opening up the pass down low behind him for Brad Marchand. Gotta give Marchand credit for lifting a wonderful backhand shot to the top shelf on the rush and in tight like he was. 3-0 BOS.

Now that period was 2023-24 Pens, lots of goals against and not having any answers for a better team.

Third period

Kris Letang is able to break the team’s 112:58 goal drought, per ABC, by slinging a puck off an offensive zone faceoff to get the Pens on the board. 3-1.

The Pens get their best offensive shift of the game. They’re snapping the puck around, getting some shots, looking dangerous. Finally the puck clears the zone, everyone goes for a change and Pettersson makes an uncharacteristically stupid move to make a terrible turnover. One pass later, the puck is in the net. 4-1.

Debrusk from Marchand and Pettersson pic.twitter.com/xlfLJVqsju — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) March 9, 2024

Boston heads up on a rush, Nedeljkovic falls on his butt as the puck hits his leg pad and jumps into the net. Not sure a goalie could stay in the crease and cover less of the net if he tried. 5-1.

Pavs puts up a second ✌️ pic.twitter.com/m6FhdfLcb3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2024

Some thoughts

Tough day for Ryan Graves and his stick. Noticed on two different occasions the Bruins got quality scoring chances (including their second goal) where Graves was out there without a stick in his hands. Not ideal.

At least Graves didn’t commit the turnover that Pettersson did though. Brutal.

That whole sequence sums the Pens up so far. Could have made it 3-2 with a really impressive and quality shift. Fail to finish. Make a dumb turnover. Puck ends up in their net. Now far from winning.

Was starting to get worried about Crosby’s streak of more than one point per game when the offense barely has a pulse these days. Got an assist today and is up to 64 points in 62 games. Something to keep an eye on at this point.

The Pens got a ton of shots, 40+, which I guess is nice enough. Not many quality ones from the slot or coming off rushes or making the goalie move laterally. Volume alone wasn’t enough.

Bunting looked OK in his Penguin debut. Nothing terrible but obviously not good enough to be a difference maker on his own. Scoring on that breakaway would have led to a great first impression, but it wasn’t to be. Ended up with 19 minutes played, 3 SOG (6 total attempts), 3 takeaways, 3 hits. He might be able to produce the occasional point or fit in, but is definitely “just a guy” compared to Guentzel.

Wonder if Nedeljkovic thought he was getting traded. Ended up giving up five goals on only 22 shots and did not impress at all in this one. He’s been tremendous throughout the season, and maybe it’s only fitting or understandable that goaltending is going to drop down to match the skaters in front of them as the season dwindles away. As in every regard, tough and disappointing to watch.

So that’s Penguin hockey! Another game tomorrow in Pittsburgh against the Oilers. Hopefully Edmonton forgets to set their clocks forward and the Pens get an hour head start on scoring goals.