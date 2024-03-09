Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Boston Bruins 3/9/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (28-25-8, 64 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) @ Boston Bruins (37-13-15, 89 points, 2nd place Atlantic Division)
When: 3 p.m. ET
How to Watch: Broadcast nationally on ABC / ESPN+, with a live animated telecast on Disney Channel and Disney Plus
Pens’ Path Ahead: The Penguins don’t even get 24 hours between starts this weekend, springing forward on the clock doesn’t help either. After facing the Bruins, they’re heading back home to take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Opponent Track: The Bruins on Thursday defeated their rival Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 thanks to solid goaltending from Jeremy Swayman, but the stretch heading into that victory has been a rough one for this Atlantic playoff contender. Boston dropped five of their last seven heading into Thursday, including a stretch of three straight frustrating extra-time losses on a West Coast road trip that went about as well as the Penguins’ recent visit.
Season Series: The Penguins defeated the Bruins in a 6-5 barnburner on January 4 thanks to a last-minute power-play goal from Sidney Crosby. These teams will meet again on April 13 in one of the final games of the regular season.
Hidden Stat: Sidney Crosby leads all active players with 192 points in the 144 midday games he’s played in his career, per Pens PR. Evgeni Malkin is no slouch either; he ranks third with 162 points in 136 career matinee games.
Getting to know the Bruins
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
Jakub Lasko - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau
DEFENSEMEN
Matt Grzelcyk / Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei / Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon / Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies: Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark
Possible scratches: Marc McLaughlin, Derek Forbort, Andrew Peeke
IR: Patrick Maroon, Matthew Poitras, Milan Lucic, Hampus Lindholm
- The Bruins picked up veteran forward and perennial team PIM leader Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild at the deadline, but he won’t be meeting the Penguins tonight. He’s been sidelined since undergoing back surgery in February.
- Boston also added former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke. He was a frequent healthy scratch by the end of his time with the Blue Jackets and is a likely fit on the Bruins’ third line or as a seventh defenseman.
Player stats
- The Swayman/Ullmark duo will remain intact after the the Bruins tried, and failed, to trade Linus Ullmark to the Los Angeles Kings at the deadline, perhaps in return for Pierre-Luc Dubois, per Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.
Fascinating day for #NHLBruins, sounds like they had a deal on the table to move G Linus Ullmark to #LAKings that didn't end up crossing the finish line.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024
And now for the Penguins
Projected lines
FORWARDS
Michael Bunting - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemström - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujärvi
Jonathan Gruden - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter
DEFENSEMEN
P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves / John Ludvig
Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic
Potential Scratches: Jansen Harkins (hand injury), Drew O’Connor (concussion)
IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Bryan Rust (upper-body injury)
- Lines are an estimation. There were no 5v5 line rushes or defense pairings at practice Friday.
- Joona Koppanen, Valtteri Puustinen and Jonathan Gruden were all assigned to the AHL yesterday to be eligible to play in that league for the rest of the season. Only Koppanen suited up for Wilkes-Barre last night in their 3-2 win over Lehigh Valley, which suggests Puustinen and Gruden will be back on the NHL roster and lineup in time for today’s game.
- Michael Bunting is set to make his Penguins debut today. He had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 60 games for the Carolina Hurricanes so far this season.
Bryan Rust called Michael Bunting "a really good, hardworking player. He has a nose to the net. He’s got really good hands in and around the net, can score some goals. Plays a good, honest, hardworking game. I think that will be really good for us."— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 8, 2024
- Bunting took Guentzel’s place on the top power-play unit, per Seth Rorabaugh of the Tribune-Review.
Michel Bunting is working on the top power-play unit, primarily in the slot.— Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) March 8, 2024
He is joined by Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell and an alternating duo of Valtteri Puustinen/Bryan Rust.
- Jansen Harkins underwent hand surgery Friday after an injury suffered during a fight in Thursday’s loss to the Washington Capitals.
- No updates on Drew O’Connor, who missed Thursday’s game after being diagnosed with a concussion.
- Bryan Rust was back at practice Friday for the first time since suffering an upper body injury on February 25, according to Pens Inside Scoop.
- Sidney Crosby is one goal away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s 583 goals for the Edmonton Oilers as the seventh-most goals for a single franchise in NHL history.
- With Jake Guentzel and Chad Ruhwedel gone, only the core three stars and Bryan Rust are left to represent the 2017 Stanley Cup winners this afternoon.
