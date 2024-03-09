Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Boston Bruins 3/9/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (28-25-8, 64 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) @ Boston Bruins (37-13-15, 89 points, 2nd place Atlantic Division)

When: 3 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Broadcast nationally on ABC / ESPN+, with a live animated telecast on Disney Channel and Disney Plus

Pens’ Path Ahead: The Penguins don’t even get 24 hours between starts this weekend, springing forward on the clock doesn’t help either. After facing the Bruins, they’re heading back home to take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Opponent Track: The Bruins on Thursday defeated their rival Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 thanks to solid goaltending from Jeremy Swayman, but the stretch heading into that victory has been a rough one for this Atlantic playoff contender. Boston dropped five of their last seven heading into Thursday, including a stretch of three straight frustrating extra-time losses on a West Coast road trip that went about as well as the Penguins’ recent visit.

Season Series: The Penguins defeated the Bruins in a 6-5 barnburner on January 4 thanks to a last-minute power-play goal from Sidney Crosby. These teams will meet again on April 13 in one of the final games of the regular season.

Hidden Stat: Sidney Crosby leads all active players with 192 points in the 144 midday games he’s played in his career, per Pens PR. Evgeni Malkin is no slouch either; he ranks third with 162 points in 136 career matinee games.

Getting to know the Bruins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic

Jakub Lasko - Jesper Boqvist - Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk / Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei / Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon / Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies: Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark

Possible scratches: Marc McLaughlin, Derek Forbort, Andrew Peeke

IR: Patrick Maroon, Matthew Poitras, Milan Lucic, Hampus Lindholm

The Bruins picked up veteran forward and perennial team PIM leader Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild at the deadline, but he won’t be meeting the Penguins tonight. He’s been sidelined since undergoing back surgery in February.

Boston also added former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke. He was a frequent healthy scratch by the end of his time with the Blue Jackets and is a likely fit on the Bruins’ third line or as a seventh defenseman.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

The Swayman/Ullmark duo will remain intact after the the Bruins tried, and failed, to trade Linus Ullmark to the Los Angeles Kings at the deadline, perhaps in return for Pierre-Luc Dubois, per Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

Fascinating day for #NHLBruins, sounds like they had a deal on the table to move G Linus Ullmark to #LAKings that didn't end up crossing the finish line. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024

And now for the Penguins

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Michael Bunting - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemström - Lars Eller - Jesse Puljujärvi

Jonathan Gruden - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves / John Ludvig

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic

Potential Scratches: Jansen Harkins (hand injury), Drew O’Connor (concussion)

IR: Matt Nieto (out from knee surgery until March), Bryan Rust (upper-body injury)

Lines are an estimation. There were no 5v5 line rushes or defense pairings at practice Friday.

Joona Koppanen, Valtteri Puustinen and Jonathan Gruden were all assigned to the AHL yesterday to be eligible to play in that league for the rest of the season. Only Koppanen suited up for Wilkes-Barre last night in their 3-2 win over Lehigh Valley, which suggests Puustinen and Gruden will be back on the NHL roster and lineup in time for today’s game.

Michael Bunting is set to make his Penguins debut today. He had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 60 games for the Carolina Hurricanes so far this season.

Bryan Rust called Michael Bunting "a really good, hardworking player. He has a nose to the net. He’s got really good hands in and around the net, can score some goals. Plays a good, honest, hardworking game. I think that will be really good for us." — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 8, 2024

Bunting took Guentzel’s place on the top power-play unit, per Seth Rorabaugh of the Tribune-Review.

Michel Bunting is working on the top power-play unit, primarily in the slot.



He is joined by Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell and an alternating duo of Valtteri Puustinen/Bryan Rust. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) March 8, 2024