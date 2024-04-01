Pens Points: April Fools’ Rangers Duel

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Michael Bunting’s pestering brand of hockey has quickly endeared him to his teammates and Pittsburgh Penguins fans. That style of play has also helped the winger ease into his role as he transitions from the Carolina Hurricanes to his new home. [Trib Live]

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves will be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a concussion. [Trib Live]

Natalie Spooner’s 2024 campaign for PWHL Toronto has been one to remember, with the right-handed forward being an inspiration on and off the ice. [Penguins]

Pittsburgh’s 2022 first-round pick, Owen Pickering, is helping lead his junior club, the Swift Current Broncos, amid the team’s return to the Western Hockey League playoffs for the first time since 2018. In doing so, he and his teammates are getting a bit of a home-ice advantage with... more cowbell. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Auston Matthews may be the best pure goalscorer in the league right now. The Toronto Maple Leafs superstar scored his 60th goal of the season in the third period of the Leafs’ 3-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, becoming the only active player to record two 60-goal seasons. [The Hockey News]

Makin’ his way downtown: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson recently played in his 1,000th NHL game, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton lent her voice to part of the celebration. [AP News]