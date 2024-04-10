Pens Points: Needed Rest

With last night’s results, the Pittsburgh Penguins know exactly where they stand heading into the next game against the Detroit Red Wings that will begin a three game homestand. Simply put, Thursday night will be a must-win game for both sides at PPG Paints Arena.

Pens Points...

Twelve points the Penguins have left on the table in overtime losses this season, a carry over of their struggles from last season that kept them out of the playoffs and could do so again. [Pensburgh]

While losing in Toronto on Monday night put a bit of a damper on the Penguins recent success, escaping with a point limited any damage to their overall playoff odds. [Pensburgh]

With the Penguins off last night and tonight, all eyes will be focused on out-of-town scores that could help or hurt the Penguins playoff chances while the Penguins rest. [Pensburgh]

These are the moments for which Kyle Dubas acquired Erik Karlsson for last summer and the trade is paying big dividends at the most crucial moment for the Penguins. [The Hockey News]

Odd-man rushes against have killed the Penguins in recent seasons and this one has been no different. It’s a huge part of the reason they are near the top in shorthanded goals against. [Trib Live]

Just when you thought the goaltender question may have been settled for the Penguins, recent developments likely mean the topic will be up for debate again this offseason. [The Hockey News]

NHL News and Notes...

All signs are pointing to an NHL franchise in Salt Lake City in the not-too-distant future, and the potential owner of that franchise is reaching out to fans for potential team names. [Sports Logos]

Not every team is locked in a heated battle for a playoff spot this time of year. For many, playoff hopes evaporated many weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean there is nothing to play for. [NHL]