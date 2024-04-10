Pens see miniscule bump in playoff chances with Red Wings loss, Islanders win

During a night where the Penguins were scoreboard watching instead of playing, the team saw their playoff chances tick up ever so slightly.

Heading into last night’s game, the Penguins had a 44% chance of making the playoffs, according to HockeyViz.

Three games on the schedule had the potential to hurt or help the Penguins’ chances with Washington and Detroit, Montreal and Philadelphia, and the Islanders and Rangers all going head-to-head.

The Islanders pulled out a victory, hurting the Penguins chances by 3%, but the Flyers were walloped by the Canadiens and the Red Wings lost to the Capitals, helping the Penguins with a 4% boost, netting what feels like a measly 1%, but it’s an increase instead of a decrease, so a win is a win at this juncture.

It’s unclear what type of swing is on the table when the Red Wings come to town tomorrow night, but it’s surely going to be a massive tilt as the Penguins sit one point outside of the playoff picture with four games to play.

The team currently sit one point behind the Capitals for the second wild card spot and three points back of the Islanders, who hold the third spot in the Metropolitan division.

The Penguins four remaining games are against the Red Wings, Bruins, Predators, and Islanders.

Time will tell how much of their own fate the Penguins control, but it sure seems like a lot could come down to next Wednesday’s game against the Islanders on the road in New York.