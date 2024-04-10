Wilkes Weekly: AHL Penguins qualify for playoffs, sign some youngster to tryouts

These are exciting times in the Penguins’ organization, their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre has won five straight games and clinched a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs.

Radim Zohorna scored 35 seconds into OT, giving the #WBSPens a 3-2 victory against the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at @MoSunArenaPA



With the win, the #WBSPens clinched a spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.



Postgame Highlights are courtesy of the @PALottery. pic.twitter.com/HZZfAd6CuH — x-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (@WBSPenguins) April 6, 2024

Overall, Wilkes’ run of solid play has them up to third place in their division. That’s quite the turnaround from last season when WB/S was dead last in the Atlantic division and near the bottom of the whole AHL with only 66 points.

Here’s the week that was, courtesy of Nick Hart at WBSPenguins.com

Friday, Apr. 5 – PENGUINS 3 vs. Cleveland 2 (OT) The Penguins clinched a playoff spot by beating the Monsters, thanks to Radim Zohorna’s overtime heroics. Two points from Evan Vierling (1G-1A) and Jagger Joshua (2A) combined with 28 saves from Joel Blomqvist clinched a playoff berth. Saturday, Apr. 6 – PENGUINS 6 at Bridgeport 3 With their playoff seeding still uncertain, the Penguins rode an Austin Rueschhoff hat trick to a 6-3 win over the Islanders. Ty Smith gathered a career-high four assists, while Ludovic Waeber turned aside 17 shots for his first win as a Penguin. Sunday, Apr. 7 – PENGUINS 5 vs. Lehigh Valley 1 A dominant win on Sunday afternoon gave the Penguins their fifth win in a row and completed a perfect three-in-three. Blomqvist delivered another gem with 35 saves. Jack Rathbone notched the first shorthanded goal of his career, Avery Hayes potted the first multi-point game (1G-1A) of his career, and Matty De St. Phalle tucked his first pro goal.

The other exciting part of this time of year in the minor leagues is the influx of newly signed players, mostly to AHL tryouts. In recent days, WB/S has added all of the following players:

Forward Beau Jelsma (ATO for the rest of the season)

Forward Emil Jarventie (2023 Pittsburgh seventh round pick)

Defenseman Kalle Kangas (2023 Pittsburgh seventh round pick)

Forward Logan Pietila (signed to 2024-25 AHL contract)

Forward Mathieu De St. Phalle (signed to two year AHL contract)

Defenseman Philip Waugh (signed to two year AHL contract)

Defenseman Scooter Brickey (signed to 2024-25 AHL contract)

That’s a lot of new bodies! It’s unlikely any of these players will have huge roles on a quality AHL team down the stretch, but many have been locked up for next AHL season.

One player without an agreement next season with the Penguin franchise is one of the more interesting in Jelsma. The undrafted 19-year old led the OHL’s Barrie Colts with 37 goals and 81 points in 67 games this season. If there’s any potential “Conor Sheary” type of longshot that goes from humble beginnings as an undrafted player on an AHL deal to the big time, it might be Jelsma. (And like Sheary, Jelsma is a short king listed at 5’9, 174 pounds).

The addition of the two European draft picks stands out as well. Jarventie and Kangas both put together strong seasons in Finland’s second-tier league, with Kangas also participating in the World Juniors this season. Getting them acclimated and in the mix with a North American pro team should be good for their continued development on longer-term plays on these late-round prospects.

Pittsburgh could also be sending first round prospects Owen Pickering and Brayden Yager to the AHL on ATO’s — if the schedules align. Both players are in the WHL playoffs and would have to see their teams eliminated before they can move on to play the rest of the season with the pros. Pickering made his AHL debut in the latter games of 2022-23, skating eight games with WB/S.

—

All these new names and faces made for the following lineup on April 7th. Sam Poulin was with the NHL Pens, but Jansen Harkins was around on a conditioning assignment. Harkins’ AHL stint will be a short-term deal, by virtue of not being on the AHL roster on the day of the trade deadline Harkins is ineligible to play in the AHL playoffs. However, Poulin, Jack St. Ivany, Ryan Shea and Valtteri Puustinen all are eligible to play in the post-season, though the Pens’ organization will surely be hoping those players are too busy with an NHL playoff run to be sent back to the AHL.

How we’re lining up today ⬇️



Jansen Harkins joins us today on a conditioning stint pic.twitter.com/3hiHLCHoA8 — x-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (@WBSPenguins) April 7, 2024

Wilkes still has five more regular season games to go to finish out their season on April 20th before the playoffs begin. Two of them are against the mighty Hershey Bears, which will provide a firm test ahead of the post-season.

If the Pens can’t catch Providence for second place in the division they will not get a first round bye AND have to face the defending champion Bears in the first round if WB/S is able to move on in the always shaky best-of-3 early round. Wilkes is only 2-7-1 against Hershey this season so far.