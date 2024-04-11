Pens Points: Another Must-Win

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Sidney Crosby was voted the ‘Most Complete Player’ by his fellow players in a poll conducted this season by the NHL Players Association. This is Crosby’s fifth straight year receiving the honor. [Penguins]

It’s another must-win game for these Pittsburgh Penguins as they battle against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. [Trib Live]

Radim Zohorna was recalled by the Penguins on Wednesday, with the team hoping he can give the bottom six an offensive jolt. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Red Wings also feel the playoff urgency, looking to ‘seize opportunity’ against the Penguins. [NHL]

The Chicago Blackhawks have some options this off-season if they want to give Connor Bedard more support. Here are three free-agent options that the Blackhawks could pursue. [The Hockey News]

The NHL and the Arizona Coyotes are preparing for the possibility of a relocation to Utah as soon as April 18. [Sportsnet]