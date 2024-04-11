Pens/Red Wings Recap: Karlsson ends roller coaster of game on high note with OT win over Detroit

Pregame

Lars Eller recovers enough from his illness to play, and Radim Zohorna is in the lineup in the place of Jesse Puljujarvi for this epic and all-important late-season game with so many playoff implications on the line.

Lined up and ready for hockey.



Forward Vinnie Hinostroza has been recalled from the @WBSPenguins. pic.twitter.com/o5FHaaUrwu — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 11, 2024

The Red Wings come to the ‘Burgh with the following lines and lineup

How we’ll line up in Pittsburgh. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XdEJNohpxg — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 11, 2024

First period

It’s not the most cohesive start for the Penguins, who get trapped in their own end and look disjointed out the gates. But Pittsburgh still scores 2:40 into the game. Drew O’Connor slides to the net and finds a rebound to poke in past Alex Lyon. 1-0 early.

Never a doubt pic.twitter.com/j9Kzq2yy2w — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 11, 2024

The lead doesn’t last long, 59 seconds later Detroit strikes back to tie things up. Kris Letang tries to do too much, turns the puck over in his own end. Alex DeBrincat is the recipient and flings a shot on goal. Alex Nedeljkovic stops that but can’t clear the rebound and it’s easy pickens for Lucas Raymond to finish up on the backhand. 1-1.

The teams trade power plays with nothing notable to speak of, and then back at 5v5 the Pens pull back ahead. Great play by Rickard Rakell to advance the puck and Michael Bunting throws out a pass for Letang on the rush. Letang uses about a quarter windup for a slapper on the rolling puck that jumps into the net low. 2-1 game.

With this goal, Kris Letang reaches 50 points (10G-40A) for the seventh time in his career. He ties Hall-of-Famer Ron Francis for the sixth-most 50-point seasons in Penguins’ history. pic.twitter.com/09bI7Il673 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 11, 2024

But the Pens can’t get out of the period with the lead, they’re jumping up for one more late rush and Letang puts a pass in O’Connor skates to cause a turnover. The defense partner is already moving was up the ice. Debrincat and Raymond work a give-and-go to perfection that results in a sweet finish for Raymond’s second of the game. 2-2.

Shots are 10-8 DET early on. Not a great period for the Pens, they’re not run off the ice or anything but for large parts look a step behind the Red Wings.

Second period

The teams trade a myriad of chances and both goalies get some opportunities to shine. It’s Pittsburgh who scores next to take a lead for a third time. Bryan Rust makes an absolutely gorgeous pass through a couple players to hit a streaking Crosby at the front of the net for a tap in goal. 3-2 Pens.

Fun fact: Sidney Crosby’s 19 points (8G-11A) since Mar. 24 rank first in the @NHL. pic.twitter.com/rtg7B3vYiC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2024

The intensity really picks up in the game. An amateur wrestling match breaks out when Ben Chariot attempts to put a front facelock on Crosby, who in turns shoots a double leg on the defender. Can’t do that so they’re both off to the box.

Letang and Shayne Gotisbehere go at one another. Even Marcus Pettersson is out there swinging his stick as he goes down (and somehow does not get called for a penalty) on a play where the puck pops over to Reilly Smith. Smith sets Rust up for a picture perfect shot off the crossbar and in. 4-2 Pens.

BRYAN RUST GOES BAR DOWN!



And with his assist, Reilly Smith records his 300th NHL helper! pic.twitter.com/1jvCy3xr3n — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2024

The last minute bites Pittsburgh again. There’s a lot of traffic in front and Jeff Petry steps up and blasts a slapper from the outside of the right circle. Innocent enough looking play, until it wasn’t. 4-3.

Petry in the final minute of the 2nd. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/u7LwoOsEYe — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 12, 2024

Detroit is hanging around, but the Pens have a good enough second period to see the finish line.

Third period

Zohorna takes a penalty early, and the Red Wings hit the cross-bar on the power play. Soon after, Jeff Carter sweeps the puck away and scoots down the right side of the ice, in all alone. He snaps a shot on the rush over the pad and under the blocker of Lyon. What could have been a game-tying situation goes the other direction and Pittsburgh adds to their lead. 5-3.

10 goals on the season for Big Jeff Carter!



This is the 19th season Carter has reached double-digit goals, a feat that only 25 players in @NHL history have accomplished. pic.twitter.com/DR938qc9vW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 12, 2024

The Red Wings take a penalty, not much on the Pittsburgh power play but the clock ticks down more. Not enough when Dylan Larkin steps up and scores with 7:04 to play. Raymond got the puck from Pettersson, Karlsson abandoned the front of the net and it was an easy finish for the Detroit captain.

Just 1:57 later, the Red Wings tie things up. Karlssn can’t hold the blueline and the rush is on. Larkin feathers a pass off the wall for Raymond going right down Main St. and he snaps in his third goal of the night. 5-5 game.

LUCAS RAYMOND HATTY. pic.twitter.com/jgb135aQCv — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 12, 2024

Somehow the Penguins don’t take on any more water and get the game to OT.

Overtime

Pittsburgh does well to control the puck for the most part in OT, which usually entails good things for the squad that owns the puck in the 3v3 format. Sure enough, Rakell cuts to the net and shoots. Lyon saves it but can’t reach the rebound. Crosby does as he shrugs off JT Compher and plays the puck over for Karlsson. Karlsson gets a note of redemption on the game’s final play, blowing a slapshot into the net. 6-5.

WHAT A GOAL FOR THE PENGUINS ‼️



Sid's 1000th Career Assist

Sid takes over NHL's 10th all-time points scorer

Massive extra point in the East playoff race pic.twitter.com/SNrVEEc7Rk — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 12, 2024

Some thoughts

In what could be considered a playoff elimination or even a play-in type of regular season game to unofficially but officially keep both of these teams alive, should there have been any doubt that Bryan Rust (1G+2A) and Sidney Crosby (1G+2A) would lead the way? Rust’s history is to step up in the big games, Crosby is Crosby.

Speaking of which, Sid moves into 10th place all-time in NHL scoring tonight. Not too shabby. And he got career assist 1,000th on the OT goal.

That said, Raymond (3G+1A), Larkin (1G+2A) and Debrincat (3A) were unreal as the top players on the Red Wings. A lot of respect to those players, dangerous all night. Larkin also completed what might be the current toughest assignment in hockey: the rare time an opposing center cleans out Crosby in faceoffs all night long. Don’t see that every day.

Giving up a goal in the last minute of the first and second period was...not ideal for the Penguins. That’s the type of slack play and mentality that hasn’t been around lately and needs to be cleaned up. Add in a couple of plays that Letang and Karlsson made that they shouldn’t have and there’s a lot of fodder to go over and improve upon.

Jack St. Ivany had a great hip check on David Perron. He also blatantly handed the puck over behind his net leading Nedeljkovic to have to rob Zach Aston-Reese and make a followup stop. Funny how for new players only one of those moments tends to stick out, generally speaking.

Which kind of sucks for Letang and Karlsson; when they’re on the ice it’s usually not Aston-Reese out there, it’s Debrincat and Raymond. Puck tends to end up in one’s own net a lot more in that situation.

On one hand, Alex Nedeljkovic is “keeping it in between the lines” and driving the team to their destination. But the wheels on the bus are starting to look ever so slightly shaky from time to time. He’s now had three sub .900% save percentage games in a row, an .862% average. Which isn’t to pin all on him, he’s had to face a lot going on out there with Grade A rushes against. But it doesn’t look like it did for Ned one or two weeks ago at this point. The point shouldn’t be to completely to let the goalie off the hook and blame the defense for all the issues as of late..

Interesting decision to go the fresh blood route and play Zohorna in the NHL for the first time in almost three months. His play in the AHL (5G+6A in the last eight games) certainly shows he was worthy of a look. Might not have felt the same way when he took a hooking period in the third and he didn’t add a lot, but hey, looking in new places to try and find an extra level is never bad.

Erik Karlsson made one of the more clever decisions you’ll ever see in the third when, well did almost nothing. He continually circled in his own end during a delayed penalty call. Detroit was sitting back waiting for him, and the Pens had no motivation to be in a hurry at the point of the game up two goals. So Karlsson wasn’t, aimlessly winding around his own end for a while, draining precious time off the clock. Don’t see that too often, a player will just charge into the clogged neutral zone. Very alert and heady type of play by Karlsson.

Not so heady by Karlsson later on in the third to make the futile play to assist his partner, and then step towards a puck he should have bailed on. Brutal stuff.

And then he comes back for the redemption at the end, amazing stuff.

The story of the 2023-24 Penguins is not over. It certainly has some incredible highs and scary lows, but the drama and meaningful games will continue. And courtesy of the Capitals living up to their mid ways and losing 4-2 in Buffalo, Pittsburgh closes the day in a playoff position again, angling ahead of Detroit and Washington (while also holding the tiebreaker over both).