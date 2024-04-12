Pens Points: Destiny in Hand

In a game that only can be described as a microcosm of the last two seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins recovered from (another) blown third period lead to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in overtime and claim two crucial points to move back into a playoff spot with three games remaining. Erik Karlsson made two mistakes in the third period that cost the Penguins a regulation victory, but found redemption in overtime, scoring the game winner off a feed from Sidney Crosby. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Sidney Crosby has carried the bulk of the load for the Penguins this season, but a sudden change in goal along with a second scoring line has lifted the Penguins back into the race. [Sportsnet]

Even when their playoffs odds dipped into the single digits and looked all but lost, the Penguins never wavered and put faith in themselves to find a way back into the picture. [The Hockey News]

Another live music venue could soon be coming to Pittsburgh as the Penguins have shifted their focus to building an entertainment venue at the old Mellon Arena site. [Sports Business Jounral]

NHL News and Notes...

Longtime Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg announced he will retire from the NHL at the end of the season after 12 seasons in the league. [NHL]

The Edmonton Oilers have locked up a spot in the playoffs and are still in the hunt for the Pacific division, but right now all eyes on are the health of captain Connor McDavid. [Sportsnet]