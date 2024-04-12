Pens get big playoff boost with overtime win against Red Wings

The Penguins have gotten a big boost in their chances to make the playoffs in the NHL’s Eastern Conference and now control their own fate through the end of the regular season.

Sidney Crosby had a milestone night and Erik Karlsson notched the game-winner in overtime for the Penguins, helping lead the team to a 6-5 win over the Red Wings in a massive tilt with playoff implications.

Headed into last night’s game, the Penguins had around a 45% chance of making the playoffs, but with their win over the Red Wings, that number has jumped up to nearly 56%, according to MoneyPuck.

The Penguins also got some help last night as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Capitals, giving the Pittsburgh an additional boost of 8% when it comes to their chances.

According to HockeyViz, the Penguins’ win combined with the Capitals loss gave the team a total of a 20% boost.

The Islanders’ and Flyers’ wins dinged the Penguins’ chances a bit, but Pittsburgh has a 61% overall chance now, according to HockeyViz.

The Penguins now have three games left against the Bruins, Predators, and Islanders and firmly control their own fate.

Should they win all three games, they will qualify for the postseason and could even move up into one of the Metropolitan Division’s three spots instead of the wild card, but will need help to achieve that.

If the Penguins stumble in any of those three games, they will need help from the Capitals or Red Wings to remain in the spot that they are currently in.