Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 4/2/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (33-30-11, 77 points, 6th place Metropolitan Division) @ New Jersey Devils (36-34-4, 76 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 7 p.m. ET

How to Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh, MSG, streaming on ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: The regular season may be winding down, but the Penguins still have a busy week ahead. The Pens only get one day off between the back-to-back and their next game, a Thursday home contest against the currently playoff-bound Washington Capitals.

Opponent Track: The Devils’ middling record of 5-5 through their last ten has them on track to miss the playoffs alongside the Pens. Most recently they lost 5-2 Friday to the Buffalo Sabres, although the contest was closer than the final score makes it look (Tage Thompson broke a late tie with fewer than five minutes remaining, and a pair of empty-netters sealed the Sabres win.)

Season Series: The Pens lost 5-2 after the Devils scored four unanswered goals in Pittsburgh on Nov. 16, then suffered another 5-2 defeat during an uninspired loss at Prudential Center last month.

Getting to know the Devils

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes - Erik Haula - Alexander Holtz

Ondrej Palat - Tomas Nosek - Dawson Mercer

Max Willman - Chris Tierney - Curtis Lazar

DEFENSEMEN

Kevin Bahl - John Marino

Luke Hughes - Nick DeSimone

Brendan Smith - Simon Nemec

Goalies: Jake Allen, Kaapo Kahkonen

Possible scratches: Brian Halonen, Nolan Foote, Kurtis MacDermid, Jonas Siegenthaler

IR: Nathan Bastian, Dougie Hamilton

Non-Roster: Michael McLeod, Cal Foote

Forward Kurtis MacDermid, who suffered a lower body injury on March 23, “might” make it back into the lineup this week, interim head coach Travis Green (per NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky.)

Green also added that Dougie Hamilton is unlikely to play again this season. That’s not a surprise, as the star defenseman hasn’t played since undergoing pectoral surgery on Dec. 1, but it’s a major reason the Devils have slipped out of playoff contention and power-play dominance this season.

Jonas Siegenthaler, who suffered a concussion last month against the New York Rangers, rejoined Devils practice as a full participant this weekend (per The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery.)

Player stats

He hasn’t been able to turn around the Devils’ March skid into a lottery position, but the Devils’ trade acquisition of Jake Allen from the Montreal Canadiens has turned out to be a solid one. Allen has a .923 SV% and 2.59 GAA in seven starts with the Devils.

The Devils are in the first part of a back-to-back before facing the first-place Rangers on Wednesday, so whichever goaltender doesn’t take on the Pens tonight will be starting to Madison Square Garden tomorrow. That might mean the Pens will be taking on backup Kaapo Kahkonen tonight.

The dispirited Devils

The Devils’ odds of making the playoffs this season fell to under seven percent after Friday’s loss to the Sabres, according to Money Puck.

New Jersey fired Lindy Ruff and made Travis Green their interim head coach on March 4. In the month since then, the team has accumulated a 6-7 record.

To say Devils fans are dissatisfied with the mid-season coaching change would be an understatement.

From Nick Villano at Pucks and Pitchforks:

The Devils watched as Buffalo turned on the jets. New Jersey just packed it in. One team still had an outside shot at the playoffs, but they were frustrated by a goalie and tried ridiculous plays to get back in it. There were more no-look passes to nobody this game, just hoping there was a small chance it was going to lead to a big play. One hundred percent of the time, it went to a Sabres player. The Devils could have controlled their destiny with a few wins and some luck, but now they just control their draft position. And honestly, that’s fine. It was a disaster season that won’t have a happy ending. That’s just how it works sometimes.

From Chris Fieldhouse at All About the Jersey, about the Sabres’ Friday loss:

Travis Green is always a step behind everything. He did not adjust his lines when the Sabres took over the second period. Then, when the Devils were outshot 15-5 at five-on-five in the third period, Travis Green held onto his timeout. After they finally let up the game-winning goal to Tage Thompson, Green did not pull Jake Allen when the Devils established possession in the offensive zone. Say what you will about Lindy Ruff, but when his team took a lead, they did not give them up so easily. Yes, [Sabres goaltender] Devon Levi played a great second period and the Devils did miss on some breakaways — but how do you give up 1.54 xGA in the third period, empty netters excluded? With your season on the line, with a chance to get to within three points of a playoff spot, this team played its weakest period of the year. And the Devils’ defense, with their soft puck movement from the defensive zone, was key in their meltdown.

It’s a similar story as to what Pens fans have seen from their own team as the playoff race tightened. Both teams had chances to make up ground in the Wild Card race, and neither team managed to take them.

And now for the Pens

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Drew O’Connor - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Lars Eller - Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi - Sam Poulin - Jeff Carter

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea / Jack St. Ivany

Goalies: Tristan Jarry, if healthy (Alex Nedeljkovic started last night)

Potential Scratches: John Ludvig (illness), Emil Bemstrom, Ryan Graves (concussion)

IR: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand injury), Noel Acciari (lower body injury)

Streak watch: Crosby has points in five straight games, and with two goals and an assist tonight has officially made hockey history with his 19th straight point-per-game season.

Players with 19-consecutive point-per-game seasons in NHL history:

•Wayne Gretzky

•Sidney Crosby



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/Tm6VDW0KTt — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 2, 2024

Tristan Jarry was slated to start against the New York Rangers last night but was sidelined due to illness. If he’s feeling better today, expect to see him in net at Prudential Center.

Jarry (and John Ludvig) apparently weren’t the only Pens players feeling under the weather yesterday.