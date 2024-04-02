Pens Points: Big Apple, Big Win

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins visited the bright lights of the Big Apple Monday night, battling the New York Rangers. After getting out to a 3-0 lead, New York clawed its way back to make the game 3-2, but the Penguins were able to withstand one last push from the Bluehsirts to win 5-2. [Recap]

How’s this for consistency: With his performance Monday night, Sidney Crosby matches only Wayne Gretzky with 19 consecutive point-per-game seasons in NHL history.

Players with 19-consecutive point-per-game seasons in NHL history:

•Wayne Gretzky

•Sidney Crosby



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/Tm6VDW0KTt — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) April 2, 2024

News and notes from around the NHL...

Could Connor McDavid reach the 1,000-point mark before the end of the season? It would be a mighty tall task, but the superstar currently sits at 975 points. With 10 games remaining, it may not be wise to count McDavid out just yet. [The Hockey News]

Pat Maroon practiced with the Boston Bruins on Monday for the first time since he was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on March 8 before the NHL trade deadline. [NHL]

Ted Leonsis, the majority owner of the Washington Wizards and Capitals, unveiled his grand plan to relocate both franchises from Washington to Virginia. That plan, however, has been torn to shreds and has prompted recriminations and allegations of impropriety in Virginia. [AP News]

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed college free agent forward Jacob Quillan to a two-year, entry-level contract. [Sportsnet]