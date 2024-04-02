 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sidney Crosby ties Gretzky’s record with 19 point-per-game seasons

Crosby had two goals and an assist in the team’s win against the Rangers.

By Mike Darnay
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Sidney Crosby has added another milestone to his laundry list of career achievements.

With two goals and an assist in the Penguins’ 5-2 win over the New York Rangers last night at Madison Square Garden, Crosby has ensured he will finish this season with at least a point-per-game average for the 19th straight season.

Now that Crosby has reached that threshold, he ties Wayne Gretzky’s record of 19 such seasons.

Only nine players in NHL history of had 15 or more seasons at a point-per-game clip and three of those players (Crosby, Mario Lemieux, and Evgeni Malkin) have done so exclusively in a Penguins uniform.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Mike Sullivan. “All of these milestones that he’s reaching at this point are just more evidence that he’s one of the greatest players of all time - not just his generation. He’s in elite company in all these categories.”

This season, Crosby has also reached the 30-goal mark for the 12th time in his career and sits just three assists away from 1,000 in his career.

