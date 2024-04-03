Pens Points: Rally at The Rock

Down 3-1 to the New Jersey Devils and looking dead for good, the Pittsburgh Penguins mounted an a season-saving third period comeback, scoring five unanswered goals for a 6-3 victory and now sit just three points off a playoff spot with seven games remaining. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin both contributed two goals in the third period and Rickard Rakell netted the game winner to complete the unlikely comeback. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Somehow, someway, the Penguins are still within shouting distance of a playoff spot with seven games left in their season. With the right results this week, that gap could shrink even more. [Pensburgh]

As the defining player of his generation, Sidney Crosby has exceeded the high bar that was set for him before he ever played a game in the NHL. Monday night was just another example of his unending greatness. [The Athletic $$]

College free agent signing season is in full swing and more names were added to the pot after the first two rounds of the NCCA Hockey Tournament over the weekend. One of the biggest names to watch is Collin Graf of Quinnipiac. [Pensburgh]

With the point per game plateau now checked off, Crosby can focus on two more milestones still attainable this season. The captain needs three assists for 1,000 and four points to move into the Top 10 all time in scoring. [The Hockey News]

Reaching the point per game milestone may seem like a given for fans who have watched Crosby his whole career, but it’s been anything but throughout the years, and getting to 20 seasons might be his hardest yet. [Trib Live]

NHL News and Notes...

Monday night was a big setback for the Philadelphia Flyers in their efforts to cling onto a playoff spot. They were able to rescue a point in an overtime loss to the New York Islanders but coach John Tortorella was not happy. [Sportsnet]

The Minnesota Gophers fell short of qualifying for the Frozen Four this year but they are setting up for another run next season with the return of highly touted prospect Jimmy Snuggerud for his junior campaign. [Blues]