Pens Points: Big Rivalry, Big Game

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

Just when you think they’re out, they crawl back in. Just when you think you have all the answers, they change the questions. Sidney Crosby has dragged this once-lifeless team into relevancy for what looks to be a photo finish to conclude this NHL season. Can Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins make a run for the playoffs? [PensBurgh]

You may not recognize or remember the name of Jack Rathbone. Acquired by the Penguins back in October, the defenseman is now focused on capitalizing on a fresh start with the Penguins, be that in the AHL or possibly in the NHL. [Trib Live]

While Sidney Crosby is deservedly receiving heaps of praise for his play at 36 years old, another player who has kept the Penguins’ postseason hopes alive is goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, whose confidence is contagious in that locker room. [Penguins]

The Penguins will host the always-popular “Shirts Off Our Backs” end-of-season celebration on April 15 against the Nashville Predators, where over 20 lucky fans will receive the jerseys of Penguins players. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

After the opening faceoff between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers on Wednesday, a five-versus-five line brawl erupted between the two rivals, highlighted by a spirited bout between Rangers forward Matt Rempe and Devils defenseman Kurtis MacDermid. [Sportsnet]

Batman, Bugs Bunny, Velma and other famous Warner Bros. Discovery characters will lace up the skates in a virtual version of a real NHL game later this month. [NHL]