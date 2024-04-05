Pens Points: Inching Closer

In a game they all but had to have to keep even the faintest hope of a playoff berth alive, the Pittsburgh Penguins went into the house of their arch nemesis Washington Capitals and emerged with a 4-1 victory to move within two points of a playoff spot with six games left. Ryan Shea scored his first career goal in the opening minutes of the game and Alex Nedelkjovic stayed hot to keep the Penguins in control throughout. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points...

Even as aging superstars nearing the end of their respective careers, the rivalry between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin still matters as we witnessed last night. [The Washington Post]

Until proven otherwise, the Penguins net belongs to Alex Nedeljkovic. Ned has staked himself as the best option in net with his recent play and should remain the No. 1 moving forward. [Pensburgh]

Welcome back, Sam Poulin. Just two days after being sent down to make room for Joel Blomqvist, Poulin is back with the Penguins after being recalled before last night’s contest. [Trib Live]

Though still an underdog to win the award, or even be nominated for that matter, captain Sidney Crosby is back in the MVP conversation after the Penguins recent resurgence. [The Hockey News]

Our long, national nightmare is over. The previously stolen Jaromir Jagr bobble heads have arrived in Pittsburgh and will be ready for pickup this weekend for those with vouchers. [WPXI]

NHL News and Notes...

A year after their first playoff berth in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken were eliminated from playoff contention after a slow start put them behind the 8-ball early this season. [NHL]