Penguins announce ways to redeem vouchers for Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads

The Penguins have announced when and how fans will be able to pick up their Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads.

Last month, the shipment of bobbleheads headed to Pittsburgh was stolen after its arrival in California.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation” said Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin at the time. “While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” said Acklin.

The Penguins said that vouchers would be given out and now they’re announcing when they can be redeemed.

Fans with tickets to tomorrow’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a voucher will be able to redeem and get their bobblehead inside PPG Paints Arena starting at 11:30 a.m. and up until 30 minutes after the game.

Vouchers will be scanned and collected in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind Section 112, near the Ford Lounge.

In addition to tomorrow’s option, the team will also be hosting a drive-thru pick-up option at the arena from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Fans with vouchers should remain inside their vehicles and can enter the Jim Shorkey Auto Group Garage located at 1300 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

