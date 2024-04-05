The door is wide open for the Pittsburgh Penguins

After spending most of the 2023-24 NHL season doing almost none of the things they needed to do, the Pittsburgh Penguins have spent the past week doing exactly what they needed to put themselves right back in the middle of the Stanley Cup Playoff race. They are now in it. Really, truly in it.

It started on Monday night with a huge win at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. That win at least put them at the door to the playoff race.

It continued on Tuesday night with a stunning come-from-behind win at the Prudential Center, a place they always seem to struggle even in the best of seasons, against the New Jersey Devils. They at least started knocking on the door to the playoff race on that night.

It really started to get meaningful on Thursday night with an extremely impressive road game and win against the Washington Capitals. Now the door is open and they starting to put their feet in and walk right in.

They have won three games in a row, are 5-0-1 in their past six games and 5-0-2 in their past seven games. It is a seven-game point streak. That run, combined with the stumbling of the teams around them in the Eastern Conference playoff race, has allowed them to climb to within two points of a playoff spot. They are both two points back of the New York Islanders for a Wild Card spot and two points back of the Philadelphia Flyers for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Had they not given away those two points in Colorado and Columbus by losing multiple-goal third period leads, they would be on a seven-game winning streak and literally tied for a playoff spot. But we have all of the time in the world to play the what if game later in the season or all off season if they still end up missing the playoffs. Their playoff chances doubled with Thursday’s win and climbed all the way up to 20 percent according to MoneyPuck. They were under two percent a little more than a week ago.

They have not only started to win games, they are beating the teams they are chasing and need to beat. The remaining schedule is not kind, and it starts getting significantly tougher on Saturday with a home game against a Tampa Bay Lightning team that is starting to get into playoff mode, and then continues on Monday at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Those two games could help set the stage for a potentially absolutely massive home game on Thursday against another team they are trying to chase in the standings, the Detroit Red Wings. Those home games against Tampa Bay and Detroit could be two of the biggest regular season home games PPG Paints Arena has seen.

Sidney Crosby has gone into MVP mode and is refusing to let his team go away with 15 points in his past seven games.

Evgeni Malkin has six points in that stretch, including four goals.

Michael Bunting has brought some serious energy and a much-needed presence.

Bryan Rust is playing great, while Drew O’Connor has been making a big statement.

Alex Nedeljkovic has played some of the best hockey of his career and given the Penguins exactly what they need in goal at the exact time they needed it.

The new-look defense pairings have more than held their own, and it might not be a coincidence that they have played better since Ryan Graves has not been playing more than 20 minutes per game. I hate to pile on a guy when he is injured and out of the lineup, but it is hard to ignore the winning streak and recent playoff push happening with him out of the lineup and getting some new faces on defense. The Ryan Shea-John St. Ivany defense pairing has been very solid at the bottom of the lineup, while Pierre-Olivier Joseph is making the most of his increased role.

We even saw some moments of Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson on the same defense pairing, a duo that produced two goals (and zero against) in only six minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time together over the past five games.

The odds are still not in the Penguins favor, and it is still more likely that they will miss the playoffs than make them. They only have themselves to blame for that position with the games and points they gave away over the course of the season. They also still have a brutal schedule remaining in front of them and are going to really have to earn their way into the playoffs.

No matter what they do here over the next six games over the next couple of weeks they have at least made things way more interesting than they seemed to be a couple of weeks ago. They are at least giving us reason to pay attention and watch.