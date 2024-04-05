Sidney Crosby nominated for Masterton Trophy

It was announced this morning that Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will be the team’s nominee for the Masterton trophy this season.

The Pittsburgh Chapter of @ThePHWA is pleased to recognize Sidney Crosby as its @penguins nominee for the 2024 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded to the player who best displays qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship & dedication to ice hockey.



This is his 2nd nomination. — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) April 5, 2024

Crosby was also nominated for this award in 2012-13 after coming all the way back from his concussion/neck injuries.

Three Penguin players have won this award over the years, Lowell MacDonald (1973), Mario Lemieux (1993) and just last year Kris Letang was recognized as the Masterton winner.

Crosby has a team-high 84 points (39 goals, 45 assists) this season while appearing in every game. He’s among the league leaders in faceoffs and still averages playing over 20 minutes despite being 36 years old.

By sheer definition, he likely should win the award one of these years - few are more dedicated to the sport than Crosby. We’re talking about the guy who willingly spent his bye week working out solo on the ice at an outdoor rink in Montana instead of hitting up a tropical resort like most of his peers. Not sure if he actually WILL win it this season, given that the Masterton has morphed into an award for “player coming back from career-threatening injury or illness” in recent years, but one of these times in the twilight of Crosby’s playing day he would make for a very fitting Masterton recipient before it’s all said and done.

The Masterton isn’t the only award where Crosby could be in the running. It is not going unnoticed in powerful circles that the Pens are getting close to a playoff spot and their leader is going to get a LOT of credit and attention if this rally takes Pittsburgh all the way to the post-season after they were down and out.

So, NYI are in a playoff spot with a 4-2 victory over Columbus...and Penguins are two points out after beating Washington 4-1. Crosby making a late charge at the Hart Trophy. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 5, 2024

Sidney Crosby seems to be singled-handedly trying to will the Penguins into a playoff spot pic.twitter.com/B2yrEK2KdP — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 4, 2024

Live look at Crosby leaping over ridiculously great candidates in what’s going to be the hardest Hart Trophy vote in history https://t.co/4Pavob1nZk pic.twitter.com/3xsifL4zs7 — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 5, 2024

A major problem for Crosby is the season started before March 14th and the MVP field is stacked this year with Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov and oh yeah that Connor McDavid guy all having terrific seasons (while running up the stats on Crosby).

Sid probably won’t actually **win** the Hart, but voters choose five players and he certainly will be picking up a ton of third, fourth and fifth place votes if current trajectory holds. Not as nice as winning, but still is nice to see the recognition of a special player having a special season and doing all he can to elevate his team.