Penguins/Lightning Recap: Pens avoid blowing lead, score late to defeat Tampa

Pregame

The Penguins are sticking with what’s been working as of late, including Alex Nedeljkovic in the net.

The visiting Lightning are bringing the following 11 forward / seven defensemen lineup to the party.

First period

The Pens are all over the puck early and showing a lot more energy for the early game than Tampa, It pays off with a goal, Pittsburgh somehow gets their top line out against Nick Perbix and the Lightning third pair early in the game. Erik Karlsson springs Bryan Rust on the 2-on-1 has plenty of time to freeze Andrei Vasilevskiy in net, Perbix did them a favor by leaving the ice and taking himself and couldn’t prevent the cross-ice pass to Sidney Crosby. Easy tap in for a 1-0 lead.

Pittsburgh keeps up the pressure but can’t find another goal. It takes over 10 minutes for the Lightning to even register a shot on goal that wasn’t a long range clear.

Karlsson skies a pass that gifts Emil Bemstrom a clean breakaway, he can’t beat Vasilevskiy.

The Pens get a power play and don’t score on it, but even that isn’t as hopeless and draining as it usually tends to be.

Shots are 14-7 Pittsburgh. Tremendous open to the game looking hungrier, faster and stronger than the Lightning at every turn.

Second period

The Pens keep it going, buzzing around with lots of energy. They get on the board again when Evgeni Malkin tips a Karlsson effort into the back of the net. 2-0.

The post is the only thing stopping Crosby from having a career-highlight with a tip of the puck from between his legs coming oh-so-close to one of the prettier goals that have ever happened.

In a scramble in front of the net, Marcus Pettersson takes a tripping penalty to put Tampa on their first power play of the game. The Pittsburgh PK frustrates them for a while and keeps the puck out of their zone for a good bit of time, but out of no where the dangerous Lightning group strikes. Nikita Kucherov draws in Lars Eller and passes around him, and Drew O’Connor is a step slow to get to Victor Hedman at the point. Hedman quickly makes a beautiful pass right to the wheelhouse of Steven Stamkos who does what he does scoring from the left circle on the power play. 2-1 game with 7:45 to go in the period.

It doesn’t take long for Pittsburgh to respond, they score two minutes later. Crosby’s pressure forces a Tampa defender to clear the puck up the wall, but Kris Letang has sealed it off. Letang shoots in, the puck might hit a Lightning player or O’Connor on the way in as it somehow slips between Vasilevskiy and rolls ever-so-slowly into the net. 3-1 game.

The good times keep rolling when Michael Bunting makes the slick pass from behind the net for Malkin. Vasilevskiy stops the first shot but Malkin has enough time to find the rebound and flip it in for his second goal of the game. 4-1 Pens, 3:03 to go.

P.O. Joseph is pressured and accidentally flips the puck over the glass to send the NHL’s No. 1 power play back on the ice for a late period chance. Nedeljkovic is all over this one though, with a little help from his post on another big Stamkos blast.

Tampa out-shoots the Pens 16-10 in the second period, but Pittsburgh out-scored the Lightning 3-1 in the middle frame.

Third period

A bit of a shock early goal, 25 seconds in Nick Paul catches up to a puck and fires a shot from the left faceoff circle that snuck by Nedeljkovic. 4-2 game.

Very scary incident happens with 13:49 to play. Referee Steve Kozari collides at center ice with Tampa player Haydn Fleury. Kozari laid face down and motionless for a while when the trainers scrambled out to provide help. A stretcher had to be brought out to take the ref off the ice.

Tampa keeps the comeback efforts going, Kucherov pulls up and finds Anthony Duclair skating up the ice alone. A quick shot by Duclair snaps into the net. 4-3 game still a lot of time (12:37) to go.

The Pens push back, Malkin hits the post from point blank range on a chance from in front. Pittsburgh tempts fate by putting the Tampa power play back out there. The Lightning tie it, with Stamkos getting his second goal of the game from the left side.

Pittsburgh uses their timeout to regroup and break the momentum. It seems to help. Reilly Smith rings a shot off the cross-bar, then a bit later Rickard Rakell and Malkin come close to scoring in front. Then Michael Bunting collects a loose puck and scores on his backhand to re-gain the lead for the Pens with 5:38 to go. 5-4

Tampa pulls the goalie with over two minutes and Pettersson is back to the box for the second time on the team’s second delay of game penalty. 1:36 to go and the Pens aren’t out of the woods yet. The Lightning throw everything they can at Nedeljkovic but time runs out before they can tie the game.

Some thoughts

It’s still the regular season but playoff-like intensity is in the air. Both teams were getting chippy, at one point in the first period a Lightning player knocked Drew O’Connor over only to be repaid by Crosby swooping in for a payback hit.

The big dogs were engaged. Malkin is hunting pucks all over the ice, calling for the puck in the zone, fun to watch him when he’s fully engaged and raising his game back up to vintage levels. Crosby’s always there but even he is noticeably raising his compete level.

The meaningful hockey has woken up Karlsson. He had three assists, was shooting with impunity with eight shot attempts, making all those subtle little plays to stretch the ice and create opportunities for teammates. Very impactful and noticeable day, he’s a special player when he’s on his game like that.

Tampa has a playoff spot clinched and not much chance to move up or down, but they’ve been really good as of late. Maybe it was tough on the road for a day game to buy in and “get up” for this one at the start, but the Pens will gladly take a C game from the Lightning early on to give them a good chance to get up early. The Pens’ played hard and well and also had something to do with why Tampa didn’t have a great day.

After seeing so many blown leads late in games, it wasn’t looking good for Pittsburgh in the third. As it tends to go, it started with an innocent looking goal early on to open the gates and pave the way for more to come.

But despite the play going south, the team looked more stable than some fans and social media. Malkin and Smith had beautiful chances that narrowly missed late to help stem the tide. Then Bunting punched in a goal from in tight to go back in front.

Boy, you do not want to mess around with the Tampa power play. They were as good as their ranking implied, perfectly tailored to run the somewhat outdated 1-3-1. Having Stamkos and Kucherov on the outside makes that, but Hedman at the top and pushing down is just as critical. He probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves for how he can steer a PK’s whole setup and structure and put them in tough spots, while the two star forwards stretch the rink horizontally.

Pittsburgh didn’t get much from the star players against Washington, which you can get away with every once in a while (and especially against a weak and vulnerable team like the Caps). Can’t get away with that against a strong opponent like Tampa and it was telling the goals came from Crosby, Malkin x2 and Letang in this game (before Bunting got the late one, on assists from Malkin and Karlsson). Star players having star performances.

If this season was a movie, this would be the part of the montage where the plucky underdogs have dug all the way out of the seemingly insurmountable hole they had dug for themselves. Depending on later results, the Pens could end the day in a playoff spot. They have a lot of momentum, confidence and the vibes are sky high with team efforts that are paying off in victories. Pittsburgh will try to keep the good times rolling when they head up to Toronto for a game on Monday night.