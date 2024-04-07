Sunday Standings: Penguins make historic climb into playoff spot

The bottom-half of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference this season has been called a turtle race. The six teams at the top of the conference have been chugging towards the playoffs for most of the season. But the pack hasn’t separated, with the rise and then falls of teams like Detroit, Philadelphia and Washington which has opened the door for chase teams in the NY Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins to catch all the way up to them.

As a result, there are two playoff spots available between the five teams. Fittingly, no one of these teams had over a 50% chance of the playoffs as of yesterday.

It's a turtle race but it's a tight one with 5 teams in the mix for 2 spots.

Penguins, Flyers and Islanders in action today. pic.twitter.com/9uHEIWPSQi — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) April 6, 2024

Everything has been breaking the Pens’ way as of late. The teams in front of them (aside from the Islanders) have been pathetic and piling up losses. That’s made for some history.

The @penguins currently occupy a playoff spot despite facing a 9-point deficit as recently as last week.



If they make the #StanleyCup Playoffs, it would mark the largest deficit a team has ever overcome within its final 11 contests to qualify. #NHLStats: https://t.co/zLkfOt3BOr pic.twitter.com/6wD1xlhV7j — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 6, 2024

Making up nine points in no time at all — and against two different opponents in Washington and Philadelphia — is practically unbelievable. It just doesn’t happen at this time of the season where a team can make up a significant amount of space in the standings with a late season charge.

Then again, it starts to make sense once seeing that the Flyers are 0-5-2 in their last seven games, including a 6-2 loss to Columbus last night. The Capitals are almost right there with them at 0-4-1 in their last five. Mix in the Pens going 5-0-1 in their last six, and suddenly you have the anatomy of a massive and historic turnaround. It’s been a perfect storm for Pittsburgh, they’ve been winning every game AND the teams they have needed to lose have done so at every turn for an extended period of time.

Here’s the season standings as of this morning. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you — the Penguins are occupying a playoff position for the first time since November. We’re really hitting the stretch run with only 10 days left in the season and most teams having five games to go.

The good news for the Pens and the rest of the Metropolitan teams in the chase is that they have two avenues to make the playoffs: either finish third in the division, or in the second Wild Card spot. Detroit doesn’t have that luxury, they can only qualify for the Wild Card.

The other piece of the good news for Pittsburgh can be found in the RW column. Regulation wins are the current first tiebreaker. At 31 RW, the Pens have significantly more than the 28 that the Caps and Flyers have, and well beyond the 26 that NYI and Detroit have. In the event of a tie in points, the Pens should be set to have the edge due to these regulation wins. That’s a huge advantage this time of year when a tie is just as good a win.

Playoff chances

Selected models outlooks on the Penguins’ playoff hopes.

Hockey Viz: 46.8%

Money Puck: 38.2%

Hockey Reference: 40.2%

This might not seem too high, but one has to remember there are five teams in the mix for two spots — and essentially all are in a dead heat right now. Momentum has turned several times this season, and presumably PHI and WSH won’t continue to lose every game they play.

Considering the Pens were in the low single digits a couple days ago, this has been rocket ship and fun journey to watch a season turnaround. We’ve literally seen a group of players come together and start believing as they deal with adversity but continue to chug along and grow anyways. Penguin hockey hadn’t been much fun for a long time, but if nothing else this late season push has shown that the Pittsburgh hockey club isn’t as toothless or irrelevant as it might have seemed.