Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Toronto Maple Leafs 4/8/2024 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (36-30-11, 83 points, 4th place Metropolitan Division) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (44-23-9, 97 points, 3rd place Atlantic Division)

When: 7 p.m. ET

How to Watch: Sportsnet Pittsburgh, streaming on ESPN+

Pens’ Path Ahead: Every game is important at this time of year, but it’s not a stretch to say Pittsburgh’s next game on Thursday night at home against Detroit could be season-defining for both clubs. The Pens will stay at home to host Boston next Saturday night, and then Nashville comes to the ‘Burgh a week from tonight. After that on Wednesday April 17th is a road game @NYI for the final regular season game and another potential “win or go home” type of matchup for one or both teams.

Opponent Track: Toronto has been in an odd spot for a while where playoffs are not in doubt (and have been officially clinched) but the chances to pass or get passed from their third place spot in the Atlantic division are very small. They’re a good team, so they’ve won more than they’ve lost (winning six of their last 10 and four of the last six) but not with much flair or outward momentum.

Season Series: The last PIT/TOR game, also in Toronto back on December 16th, was a disaster for the Pens in a 7-0 loss. The Pens did win the first contest of the season 3-2 back on November 25th.

Trivia Question: Kris Letang has 49 points this season. One more gives him a seventh career 50+ point season that will put him tied-6th in franchise history for most all-time. We all know the top four in this category (87, 71, 66, 68), but who will Letang be tying and which other former Penguin player besides the Mount Rushmore guys is ahead of him? (Answer to come towards the bottom of the preview)

Getting to know the Maple Leafs

Potential lines

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Austin Matthews - Max Domi

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies - Pontus Holmberg - William Nylander

Connor Dewar - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves

DEFENSEMEN

Morgan Rielly / Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit / Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano / TJ Brodie

Goalies: Ilya Samsonov, Joseph Woll and Martin Jones

Possible scratches: Joel Edmundson, Connor Timmins, Timothy Liljegren, Noah Gregor, Nick Robertson

IR: Matt Murray, Jake Muzzin, John Klingberg, Calle Jarnkrok

—Marner returned on Saturday after missing a month due to an injury. The Leafs opted to split talent to start out, putting their three top scorers (Matthews, Nylander, Marner) each on a different line. Interesting theory to watch develop as it gets to crunch time for how they’ll look to fine tune the lineup ahead of the playoffs.

—Samsonov has started three of the last four games and won all his games. He appears to be getting the kinks worked out on his season that saw him start terribly, go unclaimed on waivers and then spend time in the AHL to get things sorted out. The reset has done him well, since coming back to the NHL in mid-January Samsonov has a wonderful 17-4-1 record with a .912 save% and 2.48 GAA.

Player stats

(via hockeydb)

—Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are taking up a lot of attention with their 130+ point seasons, but it’s Auston Matthews who is one goal away from tying Alex Ovechkin’s 65 goal season that is most in the post-lockout NHL. Matthews’ 64 goals already ranks as the 24th best season all-time. Matthews still has an outside chance of getting to the 70-goal plateau that only eight players have ever cracked.

—Toronto hasn’t been hurting for goals, they have 275 this season (3.62 per game) that ranks third in the league. Over 55% of those goals have come from their “big four” players of Matthews, Nylander, Marner and Tavares. On one hand, it’s great that the star players have been productive. On the other hand, the age old questions about supporting players stepping up to fill in the gaps when it gets to crunch time remains as large as it ever has.

The nine lives of Ryan Reaves’ NHL career

Ryan Reaves is 37 years old now, and though he’s signed until 2026, there was a time earlier in the season when his future was looking uncertain. A recent run of hot play has made him a lineup regular again and serving to keep his career on track.

“I’ve gone through stretches where I haven’t been playing my best, but never like, ‘Man, maybe I don’t have it anymore.’"



Behind the remarkable midseason turnaround of Ryan Reaves: https://t.co/LWB3FMTte4 — Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) April 7, 2024

And now for the Pens

Projected lines

FORWARDS

Drew O’Connor - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting - Evgeni Malkin - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Lars Eller - Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi - Jeff Carter - Emil Bemstrom

DEFENSEMEN

P.O. Joseph / Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson / Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea / Jack St. Ivany

Goalies: Alex Nedeljkovic and Tristan Jarry

Potential Scratches: John Ludvig, Ryan Graves (concussion)

IR: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand injury), Noel Acciari (lower body injury)

—The Pens didn’t practice yesterday, opting for rest before traveling up to Canada. Today ends a hectic stretch of 10 days in just 18 days for the team.

—Nedeljkovic gave up four goals on Saturday, and frankly had a few slip by that he would have liked to have stopped (and has been stopping as of late). Does that mean it’s time for Jarry to play, or will Nedeljkovic get his ninth straight start? He’s 6-0-2 in this run. Big question for Mike Sullivan to weigh whether in the big picture he needs to give Nedeljkovic a game off tonight ahead of the titanic clash against Detroit on Thursday.

—Harkins has been sent to the AHL for a conditioning assignment. If his return isn’t slow-played for time it could cause some real salary cap headaches with only Puustinen, St. Ivany and Shea eligible on the NHL roster to play in the AHL for the rest of the season (unless Graves could be moved over to LTIR, which would solve all cap concerns).

Malkin raking up the Leafs

Evgeni Malkin has been on a heater with nine points (6G+3A) in the last six games. As it turns out, Toronto has been one of his favorite opponents to feast on over the years.

Pens PR gives the following note on this:

Evgeni Malkin has made a habit of turning in big performances against the Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career. In 45 games, Malkin has 24 goals, 44 assists and 68 points. He has been held scoreless against Toronto only 10 times in his career, and has recorded three or more points 10 times. In the 19 games that he’s recorded multiple points versus the Maple Leafs, the Penguins are 14-4-1. Malkin’s 1.51 points-per-game average is his highest against any team, and is the second highest against Toronto among all active players (min. 3 games): Player GP G A PTS PTS/GM Connor McDavid 23 11 24 35 1.52

Evgeni Malkin 45 24 44 68 1.51

Patrick Kane 24 17 17 34 1.42

Alex Ovechkin 59 44 33 77 1.31

Sidney Crosby 52 29 38 67 1.29

David Pastrnak 28 19 17 36 1.29 Malkin’s 1.51 points-per-game average 12th in NHL history (min. 15 GP). Malkin is quickly closing in on Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for points against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 33 career games, Lemieux recorded 71 points (31G-40A).

Milestones ‘n more

Games

Erik Karlsson is slated to play in career game No. 998 tonight

Goals

Evgeni Malkin is up to 496 career goals

Rickard Rakell has 199 career goals

Jeff Carter is one goal shy of the 10-goal plateau on the season. If he gets there it’ll be the 19th time in his career to accomplish that, something only 25 other players in NHL history have done

Assists

Sidney Crosby (997) is three assists away from becoming the seventh fastest player (in terms of games played) from reaching the 1,000 mark

Malkin has 795 career assists

Reilly Smith has 298 career assists

Bryan Rust has 197 career assists

Points

Sidney Crosby (1,587 points) is three points away from tying Phil Esposito (1,590) for 10th in all-time NHL scoring

With 85 points on the season, Crosby is looking for his eighth career 90+ point season

Michael Bunting has 49 points on the season split between CAR and PIT, looking for his second career 50+ point year

Trivia answer: Letang is one point away from his seventh career 50+ point season, to tie him with Ron Francis in Penguin history at that plateau. The only non-Mount Rushmore Penguin with more 50+ seasons would be Rick Kehoe (8)

Goalie