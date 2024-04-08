Pens Points: Toronto Tussle

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a historic climb into a playoff spot, but can they hold onto it? [PensBurgh]

One of the players that has surged with the Penguins in this late-season push? P.O Joseph. [Trib Live]

Game in and game out, Michael Bunting continues to prove his worth as a top-six forward. Some call him a mix of Patric Hornqvist and Chris Kunitz. Whatever his comparable may be, his high-energy play and passion have made a difference. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk on Saturday broke the NHL record for most hits in a game with 16. [Daily Faceoff]

It’s safe to say Evander Kane and Corey Perry may not be exchanging birthday gifts anytime soon. [The Hockey News]

NHL referee Steve Kozari left the ice on a stretcher Saturday after colliding with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Haydn Fleury. After being examined by medical personnel, Kozari is ‘expected to make a full recovery.’ [ESPN]

“I think I can help this team by playing my best hockey and help this team take the next step and have a good run in the playoffs,” Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm said of his recent play. [Sportsnet]