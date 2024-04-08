Penguins announce additional Jagr bobblehead voucher redemption dates

The Penguins have announced additional dates when fans can redeem their vouchers for Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads!

Over the weekend, the team allowed fans to pick the bobbleheads up during their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and also hosted a drive-thru event.

The team says that fans with vouchers and tickets to any of the three remaining home games will be able to redeem those vouchers inside the FNB Gate.

Those dates are Thursday, April 11, Saturday, April 13, and Monday, April 15 and the team says the bobbleheads will be available for pickup from the time doors open ahead of the game until the end of the 1st intermission of that game.

If you have a voucher and do not have tickets to one of those three games, bobbleheads will be able to be picked up at PPG Paints Arena starting Tuesday, April 16 through Wednesday, May 1.

The bobbleheads will be able to be picked up inside the arena’s Administrative Entrance located on Fifth Avenue from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Thursday. Pick-up will only be available on non-event days.

Last month, the shipment of bobbleheads headed to Pittsburgh was stolen after its arrival in California.