Pens/Maple Leafs Recap: O’Connor’s late goal gets Pittsburgh a point in OT loss to Toronto

Pregame

The Penguins are in a competitive situation playing meaningful games late in the season in large part thanks to Alex Nedeljkovic’s goaltending. So he gets the nod for a ninth straight start. Ryan Shea had border issues gaining entry to Canada but was able to have that cleared up in time to play.

First period

Good first for the Penguins, they get the better of the play and are all over the puck. They get the game’s first goal late in the period as a perfect example of that from their best line as of late. Michael Bunting gets in on the forecheck, causing the Toronto dman to spin. But Rickard Rakell has the wall sealed off the defender opts for a weak backhand effort through the middle of the ice. Bad idea when Evgeni Malkin is hunting pucks and picks it off. Malkin gives it to Rakell, Bunting heads to the front of the net and Rakell’s turnaround shot finds the back of the net. 1-0 Pittsburgh.

TRICKY RICKY GIVES PITTSBURGH THE 1-0 LEAD! pic.twitter.com/whhspuH7GC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 9, 2024

The Pens double the Maple Leafs up in shots 10-5 and score the only goal. Pittsburgh did have two power plays that they failed to score on.

Second period

Toronto has a heavy response from their slow first period. They trap the Pens’ fourth line and third d-pair for an extended amount of zone time and it eventually pays off. TJ Brodie sneaks in from his point position down low and Matthew Knies gets free on the back side to tap in the game-tying goal 5:36 into the second.

ON A PLATTER!! pic.twitter.com/8fJhYIB8z8 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 9, 2024

Toronto survives two more Pittsburgh power plays.

Sidney Crosby has a tough ending of the period. First Jake McCabe takes Crosby hard into the goal post legs first. Then a puck and a Toronto player’s stick smacks Crosby in the face. Finally a big collision between Crosby and Auston Matthews jars both players.

Shots are even at 9-9 in the second, but Toronto takes control of the game by weathering the Pens’ onslaught and tying things up.

Third period

With power plays at 5-1 PIT through two, one would guess the Leafs get the next power play, and they are right. It’s a legit trip by Erik Karlsson and Toronto cashes in just three seconds into the power play. John Tavares beats Lars Eller cleanly in the faceoff circle and the puck angles back towards Matthews in space. He fires a hard shot for his 65th of the season to put his team up 2-1 early in the third.

LET IT RIP, PAPI!! pic.twitter.com/Tpu9eOsqUk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 9, 2024

The game continues on, Nedeljkovic holds the Pens in it with a few stops and they find a tying goal. Crosby wins the puck low and passes back to the point. P.O Joseph puts a low shot on net that leaks through Ilya Samsonov and Drew O’Connor is in the blue paint behind the goalie to slam it home. 2-2 game with 6:28 to play.

THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!



Way to go, Drew O'Connor! Let's keep it going. pic.twitter.com/bWICVHPZiU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 9, 2024

No one else scores in regulation, so to OT we go.

Overtime

Eller, O’Connor and Erik Karlsson start the overtime, and they get trapped out there for the entire 1:30 of it. Eventually they tire, get spread out and Toronto picks them apart with a cross-ice pas to Jake McCabe. McCabe is able to walk in and shoots through Nedeljkovic to end the game.

CABER IN THE CLUTCH!!! pic.twitter.com/nj4NrZUYrr — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 9, 2024

Some thoughts

Nedeljkovic got start nine in a row. That’s a lot of hockey in a short amount of time for a goalie. The warning signs were there on Saturday in the third period that Nedeljkovic might have needed a breather, By virtue of his play it was the right call. Nedeljkovic earned the right through his stellar play to be back in the net for every important game. There wouldn’t even be important games this late in the season without him. He also played well and made a series of big saves.

Pittsburgh’s power play going 0/5 was a factor in the result. It wasn’t as hopeless as it has looked, largely because the point passers (Malkin and Karlsson) have figured out how to use Bunting in the bumper role to relieve pressure and help break down the first layer of the PK. Whether that’s coaching, players gelling in roles like Bunting doing things that others haven’t but it’s nice to see. Nice isn’t as good as putting the puck in the net though.

Grabbed this screenshot from Moneypuck deep into the third period. It was a tale of two teams for the Pens. The top two forward lines and defense pairs were dominant. The bottom two lines and third pair were just as poor, as illustrated from the expected goal percentages.

That’s going to happen sometimes against a quality opponent on the road when they can dictate matchups, but probably something to keep in mind before hyping up the depth players too much.

It’s got to be no fun these days playing the Pens’ second line and trying to breakout against them. Bunting has provided a spark, Malkin is flying around and Rakell is arguably playing his best of the season. Even better is that as a group all the pieces are meshing perfectly and heightening one another’s strengths.

What a time for O’Connor to break a modest five game goal drought. He’s still more a third wheel than a true first line player, but playing on that line requires production.

Pens down to 5-12 in OT this season. Whether they play with stars or go conservative, it doesn’t seem to matter.

Pittsburgh earns one point in the standings on the road against a playoff team. Not the worst result. Their playoff situation is essentially unchanged, courtesy of the late goal to force OT. It’s a good time to move on, soak up two days of rest and get ready for a potentially season-defining game on Thursday night at home against Detroit.