How the Penguins got back in this

Whether or not the Pittsburgh Penguins actually make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it is still pretty remarkable they even have a chance right now (and a pretty good chance!) given where they were just a couple of weeks ago. When they lost that 4-0 lead in Colorado, it seemed like that would have been the knockout punch to their season and the sign that we all should just start looking at the NHL Draft Lottery odds.

Then .... they just started winning.

They enter Monday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-0-2 record in their past eight games and are just one point out of a playoff spot with a chance to move back into a playoff spot if they get a point (or win). It is arguably some of the best hockey they have played all season, and they have had to beat some pretty good teams and win some pretty big games along the way. Carolina. At New York Rangers. At New Jersey. At Washington. Tampa Bay.

There are three legitimate Stanley Cup Contenders on that list and two teams they are competing with for a playoff spot. They won all of those games in regulation.

So how exactly did they go from nine points out just two weeks ago right back into playoff contention? Let’s talk about some things.

1. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin still have some magic left in them

From a Penguins perspective, this is arguably the biggest factor, especially as it relates to Crosby. The Penguins two cornerstones seem determined to drag this team into a playoff spot and give themselves at least one more chance at a postseason run.

Since March 23, when this current run started, Crosby is third in the league with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in eight games, while Malkin has six goals and nine total points in the eight games.

Crosby especially has been putting the team on his back and putting together a legitimate MVP resume.

2. Alex Nedeljkovic stabilized the net for now

Goaltending changes everything, and goaltending had become a big problem for the Penguins in the second half as both Nedeljkovic and Tristan Jarry badly struggled. That has changed for at least one of them over the past couple of weeks as Nedeljkovic has kind of taken over the starting job. He did give up a couple of softies on Saturday against Tampa Bay, but you can not debate the way he played up until that point in giving the Penguins a chance. I do not know how long he has this sort of run in him, but the Penguins have been wise to ride it as long as they can.

3. Everybody else in the Eastern Conference stinks

At least as far as the other potential Wild Card teams are concerned. Philadelphia, Washington, New Jersey and Detroit have all been trending in the wrong direction, while the New York Islanders are still pretty mediocre as a team. Everybody here is mediocre, and other than the Penguins (and NYI), at this moment they are all playing terribly. Yes, it is true that if a couple of these teams had played better this recent Penguins surge probably would not have mattered much. But that is the way these things work in sports. It takes teams struggling and other teams getting hot at the same time for these gaps to close. If the Penguins did not wet the bed a year ago then the Florida Panthers never make the playoffs and make the Stanley Cup Final. It happens.

4. They were forced into some lineup changes

Mentioned this on Twitter over the weekend, but it is not lost on me and should not get lost on the Penguins that a lot of this improved play started right around the time Ryan Graves, John Ludvig, Noel Accairi and Jansen Harkins went out of the lineup and they were forced into playing some younger, fresher and ultimately more talented legs. Over the past eight games the Penguins’ bottom-six (when neither Crosby or Malkin is on the ice) has outscored teams by a 4-1 margin despite getting almost exclusively defensive zone shifts, while they are also allowing fewer expected goals per 60 minutes than the bottom-six did up until that point. The defense has also looked better with Pierre-Olivier Joseph getting more playing time and Ryan Shea and Jack St. Ivany forming a new third defense pairing. Sometimes it is not about the players propping a team up as much as it is about the players holding a team back. I don’t care if Noel Accairi takes defensive zone faceoffs or if John Ludvig hits people. The Penguins were getting consistently crushed when they were on the ice. Now those minutes are going to people that are not getting crushed. It matters.

5. Michael Bunting

Look, I was very “meh” on the return for Jake Guentzel at the time. I still have very low expectations for the prospects or draft picks they get back because rental trades rarely pan out for the seller long-term, simply because you are never getting another team’s best young players. But Michael Bunting is winning me over and I am happy to be wrong about that. He has given the Penguins a dimension they desperately lacked around the net, and his game-winning goal on Saturday is the exact type of garbage goal this team needs. If he spends the next two full seasons being a poor man’s Patric Hornqvist or Chris Kunitz and trashes things up in front of goalies, I will take that. He has also played a big role in Malkin’s recent resurgence by actually giving him a productive winger. Crosby still has Bryan Rust to help drive his line, and now Malkin has somebody that can help drive his. It has extended the lineup and helped them get more production out of their top-six forward group.