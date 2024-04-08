Sidney Crosby named NHL’s second star of the week

The Penguins are buzzing and to the surprise of no one — Sidney Crosby is leading the charge. The NHL named Crosby as their second star of the week.

From the league:

SECOND STAR – SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS Crosby placed second in the NHL with five goals in four contests (5-1—6) as the Penguins (36‑30‑11, 83 points) completed a perfect week to extend their point streak to eight games dating to March 26 (6-0-2) and move within one point of the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference. Crosby recorded 2-1—3 in a 5-2 win against the New York Rangers April 1 to clinch his 19th career point-per-game season, a total achieved by only one other player in League history: Wayne Gretzky (also 19x). He followed that with two third-period goals as Pittsburgh rallied from a 3-1 deficit for a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils April 2. Crosby, who was held off the scoresheet in a 4-1 triumph versus the Washington Capitals April 4, then scored in a 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning April 6 to become the seventh different player in NHL history to reach the 40-goal milestone at age 36 or older. The two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner leads the Penguins in goals (40; 14 more than any other player), assists (45; three more than any other player) and points (85; 23 more than any other player) through 77 total contests this season as the team looks to become the first in League history overcome a nine-point deficit in its final 11 games to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins were looking down and out, but have clawed and crawled back into the chase for a playoff spot. They don’t have to look to far for reasons why that is.